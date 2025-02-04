WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
West Port High teacher named Marion County Teacher of the Year

WUFT | By Valentina Sandoval
Published February 4, 2025 at 2:58 PM EST
2025 Marion County Teacher of the Year Sarah Jacobs of West Port High School and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Diane Gullett. (Courtesy of Marion County Public Schools)
2025 Marion County Teacher of the Year Sarah Jacobs of West Port High School and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Diane Gullett. (Courtesy of Marion County Public Schools)

Marion County Public Schools named West Port High School’s Sarah Jacobs its Teacher of the Year. The district announced the award Saturday at the annual Golden Apple Gala in Ocala.

Jacobs has been an educator for 12 years, four of them at Marion County Public Schools, and she currently teaches ninth and 10th grade English. She will now advance to the Florida Department of Education’s statewide Teacher of the Year Recognition program, in which last year’s Marion County candidate finished as a top five finalist.

The gala also recognized seven Marion County Golden Apple teachers, including the 2025 Rookie Teacher of the Year Courtney Morris from Stanton-Weirsdale Elementary, and awarded the Principal of the Year Constance Carpenter from East Marion Elementary, Assistant Principal of the Year Constance Carpenter from Lake Weir Middle and School-Related Employe of the Year Franchesca Jiminez from Liberty Middle.
Education
Valentina Sandoval
Valentina is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
