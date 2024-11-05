Alachua County School Board nominates Kamela Patton as interim superintendent

The Alachua County School Board unanimously agreed to hire Kamela Patton as interim school superintendent at a special meeting on Monday, while it continues to search for a permanent replacement for outgoing superintendent Shane Andrew.

Patton served as superintendent of Collier County Public Schools from 2011 to 2023 and has extensive experience working with a large school system, school boards and working with children.

Alachua County School Board members said they hope that, even in her interim capacity, Patton can put in place proper procedures that can allow for the next superintendent to flourish in the position.

“This lady is spot on, has a lot of energy and she is willing to come,” said board chairwoman Diyonne McGraw about the potential for Patton as acting superintendent.

Board member Tina Certain had a similar sentiment.

“Her role would be one that we desperately need at this particular juncture,” said Certain.

By the end of Patton’s tenure as superintendent of Collier County Public Schools, the graduation rate was at 92.7% up from 72.5% when she originally took the position.

In 2022, Patton was nominated for Florida Superintendent of the Year, one of her many accomplishments.

School board members will authorize the board attorney to negotiate a contract with Patton.

On Oct. 15, board member Kay Abbitt moved to terminate Andrew’s contract, and the board voted 3-2 in favor following Andrew’s poor performance evaluation.

This began the search for a temporary superintendent until the board can begin a national search for a new superintendent. The board’s decision was met with public criticism.

Audience members listen as the Alachual County School Board discusses an interim superintendent candidate on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (Elijah Levine/WUFT News)

Monday was the second special meeting the school board held to discuss finding a replacement for Andrew. A third special meeting may be scheduled on the issue in days to come, McGraw said.

Audience members had much to say about the board’s decision and its goals for the future.

“I’m just dumbfounded that all of you would actually come together and make the correct decision for once,” said Alachua County parent Peggy Vermont about the board’s decision on Monday to hire Patton. “I was really taken aback by the board member (Abbitt) that made the motion to terminate Andrew.”

Other audience members also expressed their satisfaction with the board’s decision.

“I am very happy to see the board come together, I think she (Patton) would be a phenomenal interim,” said Amy Trask, who attended the meeting.

McGraw said she would like to see a contract for Patton before her term ends on Nov. 18, when Thomas Vu takes over her board position.

Some board members raised concerns regarding the recent cycle of superintendents.

“It appears we are rushing to get something done, and I don’t think that it is necessary to be in a rush before you (McGraw) roll off,” said Certain.

Following a back and forth between McGraw and Certain, the board agreed to nominate Patton for the interim superintendent position.

The board said it still needs to write and review a contract for both parties to approve.

Board member Leanetta McNealy expressed concern that while the national search to find a permanent school superintendent commences, Patton’s contract is up in the air.

“What happens if the contract is not accepted? That is my problem with it all, then we are back to square one,” said McNealy.

McNealy said Andrew’s firing has raised the issue of stability with that position.

In the past 10 years, the school board has had seven superintendents.

The board’s unanimous agreement to nominate Patton for the interim position on Monday was seen as a step in the right direction by board members and people in the audience.

The school board will meet again on Wednesday, Nov. 6, for its weekly meeting and will hold community and board discussions about the ensuing superintendent decision.