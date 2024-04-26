Expanded job fair offers high school seniors more opportunities

Some students at the Alachua County Senior Career Resource Fair on Thursday came for direction after graduating high school, while others came to get a temporary summer gig.

Trinia Williams, 18, a senior, attended the career fair to find something to occupy herself with before heading off to Santa Fe College to pursue her dream of becoming a veterinarian.

(Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News) High school students listen to what a representative with a local employer has to say during the Seniors Without a Plan Job Fair at the Alachua County Sports and Events Center on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

She said she thinks the fair was worthwhile, especially for students who haven’t made a plan for the summer yet.

“For seniors, I really think it’s a good idea because some people wait till the last minute, so it’s like it kind of helps us get a start on it,” said Williams.

Williams said Chick-fil-A caught her attention at the fair because of its customer service and the benefits the company offers.

Amani Clarke, 17, a senior, said he wanted to explore career opportunities outside of the bubble of his high school before starting college. He plans to attend Santa Fe College for two years and transfer to the University of Florida to major in programming.

(Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News) Raheem Roberts, 18, a Newberry High School senior, accepts a pamphlet from an employer during the Seniors Without a Plan Job Fair at the Alachua County Sports and Events Center on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Clarke wished the fair had more people tabling for his interest in programming.

Alachua County brought back its Seniors Without a Plan Job Fair for a second year, inviting more schools and employers this time around. More than 100 students from the county’s seven public high schools attended.

Last year, the fair was available to a limited number of schools and fewer employers participated. This year, around 35 employers – ranging from Gainesville Fire Rescue to McDonald’s – were present at the fair looking for prospective employees.

Carly Heckathon, 36, a school counselor at Gainesville High School, recognizes that the career fair gives students a chance to meet face to face with employers for the first time.

“I am really excited to see employers here, and when I’m looking around I see that our students are engaging,” Heckathon said. “They’re asking good questions, they’re asking about benefits, what the job schedule looks like, so I'm very excited to see all that.”

Jill Geltner, a career specialist with Alachua County Public Schools, said she wishes for the fair to expand to neighboring counties in the future.