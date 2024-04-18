Florida Gateway College and UF approve Going Gator transfer program

Florida Gateway College president, Lawrence Barnett, and University of Florida College of Liberal Arts dean, David Richardson, approved the Going Gator transfer program’s expansion to the Lake City state college on Thursday amid applause and cheers.

The program will allow Florida Gateway College students with an associate degree in arts to pursue a bachelor’s degree in one of 17 College of Liberal Arts and Sciences majors, given they meet the academic requirements. Students will also have the option to pursue a minor in education.

Brooke Walker, a sophomore at Florida Gateway who attended the meeting, said she is transferring to Florida State University because she did not have access to a program like Going Gator during her transfer process. She is still happy for the students who will benefit from the initiative.

“I think it’s nice that the transfer program is easier now,” she said.

Additionally, students who complete their bachelor’s program and minor at UF will be eligible for a temporary teaching certificate at the secondary level.

To qualify for the program, students must graduate with a 2.5 GPA or higher and complete the prerequisites for their specific major.

(Adrian Carmona/WUFT) David Richardson, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, speaks to Florida Gateway College faculty and students about the Going Gator program, on Thursday, April 18, 2024.



The initiative was finalized at Florida Gateway College’s main campus in the Quinn and Keith Leibfried STEM Building.

Along with Barnett, Florida Gateway representatives at the meeting included Matthew Peace, dean of academic affairs and baccalaureate liaison, and Pamela Carswell, assistant dean teacher preparation programs.

From UF, Richardson was joined by Gillian Lord, associate dean for undergraduate affairs; Sarah Mock, associate director of the academic advising center and director of transfer student admissions and transition and Adrienne Provost, director of student strategic initiatives.

Barnett said during the meeting that FGC is excited to partner with UF.

“We are so proud we can get together,” he said.

FGC is not the first school to adopt this new initiative. On April 1, UF and Santa Fe College approved the Going Gator program.

Provost, who has worked with Santa Fe and FGC, said that UF is communicating with more North Florida institutions to spread the program to other state colleges.

Richardson said the goal is to connect with all the state colleges in North Florida.

This collaboration was meaningful for him, he said, and it is a way for him to give back to the state. In the meeting, he spoke about his connection and love for North Florida.

“I know this is a place I care about,” he said.