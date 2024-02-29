© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
Newberry parents and teachers rally for charter school conversion

WUFT | By Natasha Holt
Published February 29, 2024 at 12:01 PM EST

Parents and teachers in Newberry are rallying for the conversion of their city's public schools to public charter schools under Education First for Newberry. With a 60-day countdown until the crucial vote, they're actively engaging the community through forums to explain the benefits of charter schools.

If successful, the initiative aims to have the charter schools operational by the 2025-26 school year, retaining current staff and offering tuition-free enrollment to all current students. For further details, visit Yes Newberry's website.
Natasha Holt
Natasha is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
