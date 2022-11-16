Updates: Countdown to launch of NASA'S Artemis I moon mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - History was made Wednesday morning as NASA's Artemis I moon mission blasted off from Kennedy Space Center. This was the program's third launch attempt after the mission director scrubbed the first two launches due to fuel leaks. Artemis I is an uncrewed test mission for the program that will ultimately return humankind back to the moon and later onto Mars. Follow our real-time updates with the countdown to liftoff.

Update, Wednesday at 1:26 a.m.: Watch NASA's live coverage of the launch here. This the first ever NASA launch broadcast in ultra-high definition 4K. Learn more about what that means and how to watch it in its full quality.

Update, Wednesday at 1:19 a.m.: The NASA press room is packed with journalists from all over the globe.

Update, Wednesday at 1:11 a.m.: This map explains the Artemis I mission once it gets into space.

Update, Wednesday at 12:55 a.m.: Astronauts listen as an update is given from Artemis launch control.

Update, Wednesday at 12:40 a.m.: The countdown clock holds at 10 minutes which is standard operating procedure for NASA launches.

https://twitter.com/NASAGroundSys/status/1592752305937711104

Update, Wednesday at 12:35 a.m.: When Artemis I launches, it will be visible around Florida for a minute or so. This visibility map shows when you should see it in your area.

Update, Wednesday at 12:23 a.m.: Mission managers are still optimistic about a launch this morning. They're trying to get an accurate calculation on how much time the launch time will slip.

https://twitter.com/JACOBSEDESSE/status/1592750105006075904

Update, Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.: The loss of radar signal is determined to be a bad ethernet switch.

https://twitter.com/NASAGroundSys/status/1592744261036167170

Update, Tuesday at 11:55 p.m.: NASA: "Engineers also are tracking the loss of signal from a radar site required for launch. The Range is in the process of troubleshooting it while launch operations continue."

Update, Tuesday at 11:00 p.m.: The red team completes the dangerous operation, resolving the leak.

https://twitter.com/NASAGroundSys/status/1592733797505961985

Update, Tuesday at 10:05 p.m.: A specialized team known as the red crew is mobilized to address the leak by tightening bolts.

https://twitter.com/NASAGroundSys/status/1592719300523347969

Update, Tuesday at 10:00 p.m.: The fueling operations for Artemis I were going smoothly until a small hydrogen leak developed on a core stage valve.