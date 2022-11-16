© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
Updates: Countdown to launch of NASA'S Artemis I moon mission

WUFT | By Denise Vickers,
Jacob Sedesse
Published November 16, 2022 at 4:58 AM EST

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - History was made Wednesday morning as NASA's Artemis I moon mission blasted off from Kennedy Space Center. This was the program's third launch attempt after the mission director scrubbed the first two launches due to fuel leaks. Artemis I is an uncrewed test mission for the program that will ultimately return humankind back to the moon and later onto Mars. Follow our real-time updates with the countdown to liftoff.

Update, Wednesday at 1:26 a.m.:  Watch NASA's live coverage of the launch here. This the first ever NASA launch broadcast in ultra-high definition 4K. Learn more about what that means and how to watch it in its full quality.

Update, Wednesday at 1:19 a.m.:  The NASA press room is packed with journalists from all over the globe.

Journalists from around the globe have descended on Kennedy Space Center to hopefully report on a historic launch (Denise Vickers/WUFT News)
Update, Wednesday at 1:11 a.m.:  This map explains the Artemis I mission once it gets into space.

This graphic details the Artemis mission path once in space. (NASA)
Update, Wednesday at 12:55 a.m.:  Astronauts listen as an update is given from Artemis launch control.

Astronauts pause to listen to a briefing from Artemis launch control. (Denise Vickers/WUFT News)
Update, Wednesday at 12:40 a.m.:  The countdown clock holds at 10 minutes which is standard operating procedure for NASA launches.
https://twitter.com/NASAGroundSys/status/1592752305937711104

Update, Wednesday at 12:35 a.m.:  When Artemis I launches, it will be visible around Florida for a minute or so. This visibility map shows when you should see it in your area.

When NASA launches Artemis I it will be visible along the Space Coast and throughout parts of Florida briefly.
Update, Wednesday at 12:23 a.m.:  Mission managers are still optimistic about a launch this morning. They're trying to get an accurate calculation on how much time the launch time will slip.
https://twitter.com/JACOBSEDESSE/status/1592750105006075904

Update, Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.:  The loss of radar signal is determined to be a bad ethernet switch.
https://twitter.com/NASAGroundSys/status/1592744261036167170

Update, Tuesday at 11:55 p.m.:  NASA: "Engineers also are tracking the loss of signal from a radar site required for launch. The Range is in the process of troubleshooting it while launch operations continue."

Update, Tuesday at 11:00 p.m.:  The red team completes the dangerous operation, resolving the leak.
https://twitter.com/NASAGroundSys/status/1592733797505961985

Update, Tuesday at 10:05 p.m.:  A specialized team known as the red crew is mobilized to address the leak by tightening bolts.
https://twitter.com/NASAGroundSys/status/1592719300523347969

Update, Tuesday at 10:00 p.m.:  The fueling operations for Artemis I were going smoothly until a small hydrogen leak developed on a core stage valve.
Denise Vickers
Denise is the director of the Innovation News Center and WUFT News at the University of Florida's College of Journalism and Communications.
Jacob Sedesse
Jacob is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing jacobsedesse@ufl.edu. Find him on Twitter and Instagram @JACOBSEDESSE.
