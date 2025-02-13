Inflation puts crush on Valentine’s Day dreams

The dream of a candlelit dinner, a romantic getaway and bubbly baths remain just that for many this Valentine’s Day. The same is true for Xavier Scott, who had hopes of attending concerts and traveling with his girlfriend.

Scott, a student at the University of Florida, is having to lighten the Valentine’s celebrations this year as prices for everything from gas to groceries have gone up.

“I would love to do more things more frequently, and I want to do bigger things,” Scott said of his Valentine’s Day plans this year. He plans on visiting his girlfriend in Tampa, gifting her a present and going to the Florida State Fair with her.

“I’m still looking at $400 for the whole thing, which is crazy,” Scott said. His sentiments on the holiday are not alone.

According to WalletHub, 39% of Americans say inflation is affecting their Valentine’s Day plans, and 34% of Americans also say they don’t expect their partner to pay for a gift this year.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the inflation of goods, like eggs and meat, has continued to rise in January, affecting how many will spend their Valentine’s Day this year. Food away from home rose 3.4% in January compared to last year.

Local business owners and managers have tried to mitigate price increases by taking the brunt of these increases.

Betsy Gardner, owner of The Plant Shoppe Florist, located at 303 NW Eighth Ave., said her business is in a unique position in Gainesville because of all the college kids that go to Santa Fe College and UF.

“We get quite a few orders from parents to their children,” Gardner said.

This “unique position” is that spending hasn’t decreased due to rising costs.

But that doesn’t mean the florist hasn’t been affected.

“We essentially pay double freight on every flower,” Gardner said.

Marcela Viana, the owner of Crevasse’s Florist, located at 2441 NW 43rd St., said her prices increased, too.

“I went to Miami to find the flowers a little bit cheaper, so I could keep the same price,” Viana said.

Carmen Fortique, mother of Marcela Viana, works on a flower arrangement ahead of Valentine's Day. (Brodie Henson/WUFT News)

Amber Robinson, manager of Nothing Bundt Cakes, located at 3228 SW 35th Blvd., said the business usually sees a lot of pre-orders the week of Valentine’s Day, but those orders have gone down this year compared to prior ones.

Robinson said she’s expecting it to still be a good holiday, but with more last-minute ordering.

“I think price sensitivity is affecting everyone, but I still think people want to celebrate one another,” Robinson said.