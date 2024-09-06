Fire destroys family-owned Williston restaurant, though owner plans to rebuild

WILLISTON — Flames tore through Melanie’s Restaurant early Tuesday morning, leaving the family owners of the eatery devastated.

A restaurant that has been open for more than 15 years in the town of Williston experienced a tragedy in the early morning hours this week.

Williston is a small town in Levy County with 3,725 residents.

“It wasn’t easy seeing all those childhood memories turn to ash like that. It was the hardest seeing my mom so heartbroken but seeing how supportive our community can be has helped so much,” Olivia Nussel, 19, daughter of the owner.

“I remember when a member of our community passed away, seeing the way that everyone rallied around and supported the family of the bereaved in that time of need, and now that community is doing the same for us,” Nussel said.

Owner Melanie Nussel said she built her restaurant from almost nothing, according to her Facebook post.

“We built that place with maybe 2 nickels to my name. So many memories with our customers made over the 15-plus years. We will build back it just might take time,” said Nussel, who declined an interview with WUFT but expressed her feelings in a Facebook post.

Fire Chief Jimmy Willis Jr. said Williston Fire Rescue got the call at 1:29 a.m. Tuesday, and the fire was under control in about 20 minutes.

“The fire is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office, so we are unsure how it started. We do know that no one was injured,” Willis said.

Olivia Nussel said she has worked in the family restaurant for as long as she can remember. She and her younger sister, Kate, used to sell candy bars there to build up some savings when they were younger. She has also worked there periodically as a server for about seven years.

“I remember napping in the booths on the early mornings when mom and ‘Boo’ opened on the weekends,” said Olivia Nussel, referring to a close friend.

Melanie Nussel and ‘Boo’, Katherine Kirby, have been best friends since before Olivia Nussel was born. They have been business partners for more than two decades. Before opening Melanie’s Restaurant, they owned an ice cream shop together called “O So Sweet.”

“That restaurant was the product of so much hard work and love. That restaurant was a part of raising me and my sister into the people we are today and one of the many reasons we look up to our mom and ‘Boo’ so much,” Nussel said.

Olivia Nussel created a GoFundMe effort to support Melanie’s Restaurant’s 19 displaced employees. The people of Williston along with friends and families have raised over $6,000. Their goal is $10,000.

“The goal of this fundraiser is to cover two weeks wages for these families until unemployment will begin to pay,” it says.

Maclayne McGowan, a schoolteacher, has lived in Williston her entire life. She had eaten at Melanie’s Restaurant many times when she was growing up.

“I was sad to hear the news. People lost their jobs and it was very unexpected,” McGowan said.

“The community has now lost two local restaurants to fire in less than a year. It is shocking it has happened like this,” she said.

The Ivy House, another Williston restaurant claimed by fire in the past year, shut down Oct. 31. Melanie’s Restaurant is located a few hundred yards away from The Ivy House. The Ivy House has yet to reopen, but its owners are working to bring it back.

Melanie Nussel also has plans to build her restaurant back, but she knows it will take time, according to her Facebook post.