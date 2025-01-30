WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
East Gainesville residents raise concerns about Florence landfill

WUFT | By Jada Ross
Published January 30, 2025 at 5:00 PM EST

Residents of Southeast Gainesville are voicing concerns over the Florence Landfill, which they said has impacted the area for 30 years.

The landfill’s permit extension prompted community members to speak at an Alachua County Commissioners meeting . Johnell Gainey, a long-time resident who lives near the site, has been advocating for its removal.

The board said it currently has limited authority because the landfill owners applied directly through the state legislature. Commissioners acknowledged residents' concerns and said the next step is to collaborate with state officials on the issue.
