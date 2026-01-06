DeSantis floats state charges against Venezuela's Maduro

With Nicolás Maduro behind bars in New York City, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he hopes the ousted Venezuelan president is “brought to justice.”

Maduro and his wife face federal narco-terrorism charges. They’ve pleaded not guilty.

DeSantis said he hopes Venezuelans are able to “liberate themselves.” But he also said Maduro’s reign affected Floridians, too.

At a Tuesday press conference in Clearwater, the governor said Florida is “looking very closely” at bringing a state case against Maduro.

DeSantis accuses Maduro of sending drugs and prisoners to Florida. He claims some of the people sent here were members of the Tren de Aragua Venezuelan criminal gang, though a recent federal memo stated the U.S. intelligence community doesn’t believe he directs it.

“To me, that is a very hostile act,” DeSantis said.

When asked by an X social media user whether charges are coming, DeSantis responded, “Stay tuned…”

Legal action would have to come from the state Attorney General James Uthmeier’s office.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

