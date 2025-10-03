WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
DeSantis ups property tax reduction pressure by floating special session

WUFT | By Douglas Soule
Published October 3, 2025 at 5:10 AM EDT
A For Sale sign in a yard
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
Property tax funds local governments, and critics worry eliminating or reducing the property tax would limit services.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is floating the idea of a special legislative session to cut property taxes.

Florida House lawmakers are already trying to figure out how to reduce the tax. The plan is to vote on something during the 2026 legislative session, which voters would then have to approve during next year's election.

DeSantis is upping the pressure. He's suggesting a special session if the Legislature doesn't get it done.

"We could potentially have a special session on property tax right in the middle of the Republican primary season in July or August," DeSantis said. "Imagine that. I don't think a lot of these guys would want to vote the wrong way then."

The primary election is on Aug. 18.

DeSantis says the property tax is too expensive, and he says people having to pay it means they don't truly own their own homes.

"I think that there's actually ways where you can do a proposal that's going to guarantee a strong stream of revenue," he said.

But the property tax funds local governments, and critics worry eliminating or reducing the property tax would limit services.

While the governor can call a special session, it's ultimately up to the House and Senate to pass legislation during a special session.

Senate leadership hasn't said what it wants to do.

Representatives for the House and Senate didn't respond to questions about DeSantis' special session comments.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
