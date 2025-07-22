WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Hunger intensifies in Gaza as President Trump signals frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 22, 2025 at 11:46 AM EDT

Israel has expanded its ground offensive in Gaza as Gaza’s population of two million people is crammed into just 12% of the territory’s land. Hunger is rampant, and at least 875 Palestinians have been killed while seeking food aid.

Meanwhile, President Trump has signaled frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he pushes for a regional cease-fire.

Michael Koplow, chief policy officer at the Israel Policy Forum, talks with host Anthony Brooks.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

