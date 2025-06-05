Florida Legislature extends session — again — to pass budget

Florida lawmakers voted on Thursday to extend the legislative session until June 18, giving them time to figure out the budget and tax breaks.

But not too much time.

The budget has to pass and get Gov. Ron DeSantis' signature before the end of the month, or the state government will enter into a partial shutdown.

Lawmakers are eyeing an estimated $50 billion spending plan and more than $2 billion in permanent revenue cuts. They're still working out the details.

For example, there's supposed to be a tax break for Florida families.

Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, said Thursday that the specifics have "yet to be completely landed." But he mentioned a yearly sales tax break on hurricane supplies and back-to-school materials.

"We feel like that in itself is a great move for Florida families," he said. "And hopefully in the future we can continue the trend."

The extension didn't come as a surprise. When lawmakers returned to the Capitol on Tuesday, the expected budget due date was already mid-June.

And Albritton said he was "90 plus percent" sure that the Legislature would pass a final product by then.

As part of the extension, lawmakers added a bill to their session agenda that would direct $250 million to be used every year to reduce the debt.

They are also considering legislation that would put a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot allowing the state to put more money in its Budget Stabilization Fund, or "rainy day fund," which helps the state in the case of shortfalls.

The Legislature already plans to allocate funds this year for the debt and that fund.

"God forbid, we are in a recession. We are in the 2000s all over again," said House Speaker Daniel Perez of Miami. "The state of Florida will be prepared."

Legislative leadership also mentioned potential federal funding decreases under President Donald Trump.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

