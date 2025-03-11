The U.S. will resume Ukraine military aid and intelligence, as Kyiv approves ceasefire

Updated March 11, 2025 at 14:58 PM ET

KYIV, Ukraine — The United States will resume sending military aid and intelligence to Ukraine after Ukraine agreed to a Trump administration proposal for a monthlong ceasefire, the U.S. and Ukraine said after talks in Saudi Arabia Tuesday.

It was the first high-level meeting between Ukraine and the U.S. since the Trump administration froze military aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine in the wake of a televised blowup between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office in late February.

In a joint statement, both governments said Tuesday's talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, marked "important steps toward restoring durable peace for Ukraine." This comes more than three years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the U.S. proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by the Russian Federation," the statement from the U.S. and Ukraine said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who led the U.S. delegation, said in remarks after the talks that the U.S. will now take the offer to Russia.

"We're going to tell them this is what's on the table: Ukraine is ready to stop shooting and start talking. And now it'll be up to them to say yes or no," Rubio said. "I hope they're going to say yes. And if they do, then I think we've made great progress. If they say no, then we'll unfortunately know what the impediment is to peace here."

The Jeddah talks took place after Ukraine and Russia launched large drone strikes on each other's territory.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Joanna Kakissis and Eleanor Beardsley reported from Kyiv. Michele Kelemen reported from Washington, D.C. Polina Lytvynova and Hanna Palamarenko contributed reporting from Kyiv.

Copyright 2025 NPR