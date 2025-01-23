Supporters celebrate at Trump's pre-inauguration rally

On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration, the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., was buzzing with activity as thousands of supporters gather for a pre-inauguration victory rally.

Despite the frigid, snowy weather, people waited in long lines, determined to be part of this historic event, with only the first 20,000 attendees guaranteed entry. Inside, the excitement built as supporters reflected on the significance of Trump’s return to the presidency, marking just the second time in U.S. history that a president will serve non-consecutive terms.

The official inauguration will take place inside the Capitol Rotunda, with a watch party scheduled at the Capital One Arena.