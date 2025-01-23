WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supporters celebrate at Trump's pre-inauguration rally

WUFT | By Jessica Nitti
Published January 19, 2025 at 9:34 PM EST

On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration, the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., was buzzing with activity as thousands of supporters gather for a pre-inauguration victory rally.

Despite the frigid, snowy weather, people waited in long lines, determined to be part of this historic event, with only the first 20,000 attendees guaranteed entry. Inside, the excitement built as supporters reflected on the significance of Trump’s return to the presidency, marking just the second time in U.S. history that a president will serve non-consecutive terms.

The official inauguration will take place inside the Capitol Rotunda, with a watch party scheduled at the Capital One Arena.
Tags
Inauguration 2025
Jessica Nitti


See stories by Jessica Nitti