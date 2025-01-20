President Trump speaks at Capital One Arena after inauguration

Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C., was filled with excitement, beginning before sunrise and stretching late into the night.

While the 47th president was sworn in inside the Capitol Rotunda, thousands of supporters gathered at the Capital One Arena watch party to celebrate. The venue came alive with cheers and patriotic chants as attendees watched the historic event on massive screens.

President Donald Trump arrived at the arena hours later, where he and his family watched the inaugural parade. The president also spoke to the crowd, making bold remarks about his agenda, and took a moment to honor the families of Israeli hostages on stage. He also signed several executive orders on stage to the delight of the crowd. For many, this inauguration marks the beginning of a new chapter in American history, and the MAGA faithful were ready to celebrate it.