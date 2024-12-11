2024 hurricane season

Search Query
Show Search
Live TV
NEWS
News from your community
Heard It On WUFT-FM
As Seen on WUFT-TV News
WUFT-TV News
Noticias WUFT
Weather
National/International News
Business and Development
Education
Environment
Government and Politics
Law and Public Safety
Animals
Arts and Entertainment
Fresh Take Florida
The Point
PBS News Hour
Sports
Sports @ WRUF
News from your community
Heard It On WUFT-FM
As Seen on WUFT-TV News
WUFT-TV News
Noticias WUFT
Weather
National/International News
Business and Development
Education
Environment
Government and Politics
Law and Public Safety
Animals
Arts and Entertainment
Fresh Take Florida
The Point
PBS News Hour
Sports
Sports @ WRUF
TV
Schedule
Watch Live
Viewer Guide
WUFT-TV News
As Seen on WUFT-TV News
WUFT Amplified
Greater Good
Knight Talks
Artistry in Motion
WUFT Films and Documentaries
Sounds of the Season 2024
Fanfares & Fireworks 2024
PBS News Hour
PBS Video on Demand Streaming
Closed Captioning Contact
HD2: Create
HD3: The Florida Channel
HD3: WORLD Channel
Schedule
Watch Live
Viewer Guide
WUFT-TV News
As Seen on WUFT-TV News
WUFT Amplified
Greater Good
Knight Talks
Artistry in Motion
WUFT Films and Documentaries
Sounds of the Season 2024
Fanfares & Fireworks 2024
PBS News Hour
PBS Video on Demand Streaming
Closed Captioning Contact
HD2: Create
HD3: The Florida Channel
HD3: WORLD Channel
WUFT Passport
Radio & Podcasts
89.1 / 90.1 NPR / News / Talk
WUFT Classic
GHQ (WUFT HD3)
WUFT Mobile App
Smart Speakers
Animal Airwaves
WUFT Classic Programs
Tell Me About It
The Point Podcast
Knight Talks
Health in a Heartbeat
Heard It On WUFT-FM
Holiday Radio Programming
WUFT Host Interviews
Artistry in Motion
CommuniGator Podcast
UF AI Minute
Marine Science Minute
Tiny Tech Radio
WUFT-FM 40th Anniversary
WUFT-FM and WUFT Classic Anniversary Poster Gallery
Radio Reading Service
89.1 / 90.1 NPR / News / Talk
WUFT Classic
GHQ (WUFT HD3)
WUFT Mobile App
Smart Speakers
Animal Airwaves
WUFT Classic Programs
Tell Me About It
The Point Podcast
Knight Talks
Health in a Heartbeat
Heard It On WUFT-FM
Holiday Radio Programming
WUFT Host Interviews
Artistry in Motion
CommuniGator Podcast
UF AI Minute
Marine Science Minute
Tiny Tech Radio
WUFT-FM 40th Anniversary
WUFT-FM and WUFT Classic Anniversary Poster Gallery
Radio Reading Service
Schedules
WUFT-FM 89.1 / 90.1 HD1 Schedule
WUFT Classic Schedule
Television Schedule
TV Viewer Guide
WUFT-FM 89.1 / 90.1 HD1 Schedule
WUFT Classic Schedule
Television Schedule
TV Viewer Guide
EVENTS
Community Update
Voice of the Arts
Past Events
WUFT-FM and WUFT Classic Member Poster Signing Reception – October 16, 2024
FANFARES & FIREWORKS - July 3, 2024
WUFT Antiques and Fine Art Appraisal Day – February 11, 2024
Community Update
Voice of the Arts
Past Events
WUFT-FM and WUFT Classic Member Poster Signing Reception – October 16, 2024
FANFARES & FIREWORKS - July 3, 2024
WUFT Antiques and Fine Art Appraisal Day – February 11, 2024
ABOUT
About Us
Public Files and Records
Educational Outreach
Contact Us
Media Services
Our Values: A Statement From WUFT’s Leadership
WUFT-TV/FM Community Representation Statement
Editorial Policies
WUFT Station News
About Us
Public Files and Records
Educational Outreach
Contact Us
Media Services
Our Values: A Statement From WUFT’s Leadership
WUFT-TV/FM Community Representation Statement
Editorial Policies
WUFT Station News
SUPPORT WUFT
Donate
WUFT Legacy Society
Corporate Support / Underwriting
Underwriting Payment
WUFT-FM Thank You Gifts
Sustainer FAQ
Different ways to support WUFT
Vehicle Donation
Matching Gifts
Contact Membership
Donate
WUFT Legacy Society
Corporate Support / Underwriting
Underwriting Payment
WUFT-FM Thank You Gifts
Sustainer FAQ
Different ways to support WUFT
Vehicle Donation
Matching Gifts
Contact Membership
instagram
facebook
instagram
facebook
youtube
WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551
A service of the
College of Journalism and Communications
at the
University of Florida
.
© 2024 WUFT /
Division of Media Properties
Menu
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Show Search
Search Query
Live TV
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WUFT 89.1/90.1 FM HD1
On Air
Now Playing
WUFT Classic HD2
On Air
Now Playing
Latest News Update
On Air
Now Playing
GHQ FM - WUFT HD3
Listen Live
NEWS
News from your community
Heard It On WUFT-FM
As Seen on WUFT-TV News
WUFT-TV News
Noticias WUFT
Weather
National/International News
Business and Development
Education
Environment
Government and Politics
Law and Public Safety
Animals
Arts and Entertainment
Fresh Take Florida
The Point
PBS News Hour
Sports
Sports @ WRUF
News from your community
Heard It On WUFT-FM
As Seen on WUFT-TV News
WUFT-TV News
Noticias WUFT
Weather
National/International News
Business and Development
Education
Environment
Government and Politics
Law and Public Safety
Animals
Arts and Entertainment
Fresh Take Florida
The Point
PBS News Hour
Sports
Sports @ WRUF
TV
Schedule
Watch Live
Viewer Guide
WUFT-TV News
As Seen on WUFT-TV News
WUFT Amplified
Greater Good
Knight Talks
Artistry in Motion
WUFT Films and Documentaries
Sounds of the Season 2024
Fanfares & Fireworks 2024
PBS News Hour
PBS Video on Demand Streaming
Closed Captioning Contact
HD2: Create
HD3: The Florida Channel
HD3: WORLD Channel
Schedule
Watch Live
Viewer Guide
WUFT-TV News
As Seen on WUFT-TV News
WUFT Amplified
Greater Good
Knight Talks
Artistry in Motion
WUFT Films and Documentaries
Sounds of the Season 2024
Fanfares & Fireworks 2024
PBS News Hour
PBS Video on Demand Streaming
Closed Captioning Contact
HD2: Create
HD3: The Florida Channel
HD3: WORLD Channel
WUFT Passport
Radio & Podcasts
89.1 / 90.1 NPR / News / Talk
WUFT Classic
GHQ (WUFT HD3)
WUFT Mobile App
Smart Speakers
Animal Airwaves
WUFT Classic Programs
Tell Me About It
The Point Podcast
Knight Talks
Health in a Heartbeat
Heard It On WUFT-FM
Holiday Radio Programming
WUFT Host Interviews
Artistry in Motion
CommuniGator Podcast
UF AI Minute
Marine Science Minute
Tiny Tech Radio
WUFT-FM 40th Anniversary
WUFT-FM and WUFT Classic Anniversary Poster Gallery
Radio Reading Service
89.1 / 90.1 NPR / News / Talk
WUFT Classic
GHQ (WUFT HD3)
WUFT Mobile App
Smart Speakers
Animal Airwaves
WUFT Classic Programs
Tell Me About It
The Point Podcast
Knight Talks
Health in a Heartbeat
Heard It On WUFT-FM
Holiday Radio Programming
WUFT Host Interviews
Artistry in Motion
CommuniGator Podcast
UF AI Minute
Marine Science Minute
Tiny Tech Radio
WUFT-FM 40th Anniversary
WUFT-FM and WUFT Classic Anniversary Poster Gallery
Radio Reading Service
Schedules
WUFT-FM 89.1 / 90.1 HD1 Schedule
WUFT Classic Schedule
Television Schedule
TV Viewer Guide
WUFT-FM 89.1 / 90.1 HD1 Schedule
WUFT Classic Schedule
Television Schedule
TV Viewer Guide
EVENTS
Community Update
Voice of the Arts
Past Events
WUFT-FM and WUFT Classic Member Poster Signing Reception – October 16, 2024
FANFARES & FIREWORKS - July 3, 2024
WUFT Antiques and Fine Art Appraisal Day – February 11, 2024
Community Update
Voice of the Arts
Past Events
WUFT-FM and WUFT Classic Member Poster Signing Reception – October 16, 2024
FANFARES & FIREWORKS - July 3, 2024
WUFT Antiques and Fine Art Appraisal Day – February 11, 2024
ABOUT
About Us
Public Files and Records
Educational Outreach
Contact Us
Media Services
Our Values: A Statement From WUFT’s Leadership
WUFT-TV/FM Community Representation Statement
Editorial Policies
WUFT Station News
About Us
Public Files and Records
Educational Outreach
Contact Us
Media Services
Our Values: A Statement From WUFT’s Leadership
WUFT-TV/FM Community Representation Statement
Editorial Policies
WUFT Station News
SUPPORT WUFT
Donate
WUFT Legacy Society
Corporate Support / Underwriting
Underwriting Payment
WUFT-FM Thank You Gifts
Sustainer FAQ
Different ways to support WUFT
Vehicle Donation
Matching Gifts
Contact Membership
Donate
WUFT Legacy Society
Corporate Support / Underwriting
Underwriting Payment
WUFT-FM Thank You Gifts
Sustainer FAQ
Different ways to support WUFT
Vehicle Donation
Matching Gifts
Contact Membership
instagram
facebook
instagram
facebook
youtube
2024 hurricane season
2024 hurricane season
2024 hurricane season