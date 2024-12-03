'Tis the season for porch pirates. Here are some tips to help protect your items

As the holiday season brings the joy of giving, it also brings thieves looking to steal your gifts.

More than 120 million packages were stolen across the U.S. in 2023, according to an analysis by SafeWise , a safety and security research group. Local officials and retailers are warning Americans to remain vigilant so they will not be a victim of a porch pirate, someone who steals packages from a person's home.

Some states, including Florida , have implemented harsher penalties for those found criminally liable for porch piracy and package theft. And a bipartisan bill was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives over the summer that, if enacted, would allow federal penalties for postal mail theft to be applied to package theft delivered by private carriers like Amazon.

Here are some steps you can take to protect your packages this season and what to do if your package is stolen.

Brands and electronics are popular targets

Be cautious when ordering popular brands and see if you can have brand items shipped in packaging that hides the label. Amazon, for example, has an option that allows customers to ship some items in packaging that places their package inside a regular box.

Package theft is often a "crime of opportunity" and thieves look for packages left in the open where people walk or drive, said Ben Stickle, a criminal justice administration professor at Middle Tennessee State University.

"Brands on boxes make targets more tempting as it provides clues to what could be inside," according to Stickle, who is also a former police officer. "Also, lithium ion batteries require a large shipping label (for safety reasons) that lets thieves know there is likely a valuable electronic item inside."

Some of the most common items that thieves like to steal are electronics, shoes and other expensive items, he said. The majority of packages stolen in 2023 were delivered by Amazon and the U.S. Postal Service, according to SafeWise.

Security is key to prevention

There are several steps you can take to limit the chances of your package being stolen, such as having it "delivered to a neighbor or family member who is home," Stickle said.

You can also let delivery drivers know ahead of time where to leave your package. Amazon recommends customers give a specific location to deliver the package — one where it can be hidden from view.

Security experts say that having a doorbell camera or video surveillance system that records a thief in real time can help deter thieves -- they can also make it easier for law enforcement to identify them and hopefully lead to an arrest. Motion sensors that trigger lights when someone steps onto your property and visible security cameras can also help deter thieves.

Additional steps you can take according to Stickle and others include requiring a signature when your package is delivered or having your items shipped to an alternate location — like your job, a parcel locker or store. You can also have your packages held with the delivery carrier and scheduled for delivery when you know you will be home.

Using a "porch pirate bag," a large container often with a lock in which your package can be placed inside, is another option, says home-security company ADT. Another option is to let Amazon deliver your package directly inside your garage — a service available to Prime subscribers in select locations.

If you catch someone stealing your package, do not get physical

If you catch someone in the act of stealing your package, yelling or telling them to stop, whether in person or through a doorbell camera, may stop them, Stickle says. However, he warned, do not get physically involved.

"Call the police with details," Stickle said.

If you are not home when your package is stolen, file a police report and report the package stolen to the carrier as well as the vendor.

And while some people may try to trick a porch pirate to catch them, remember "the main goal is to make sure that the items you order actually make it inside your home," ADT says.

