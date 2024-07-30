The U.S. women’s rugby sevens team achieves a first — an Olympic medal

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. For more of our coverage from the games head to our latest updates.

SAINT-DENIS, France — The U.S. women are bringing home the country’s first medal in rugby sevens.

In a dramatic finish, the U.S. defeated Australia, 14-12 to win the bronze medal over the 2016 gold medalists. It was Alex Sedrick’s try and game-winning conversion on the final play that put the U.S. over the top in the final moments.

There was an emotional display by the American players at the Stade de France after the win. They rushed onto the field, and Bruce Springsteen’s "Born in the U.S.A." boomed loudly in the stadium. On the field, Ilona Maher raised both hands overhead in victory.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. team lost to the defending Olympic champions New Zealand in the semifinal, 24-12. That set up a gold medal match between New Zealand and Canada. Ultimately, New Zealand took home the gold medal and Canada silver.

