Ditch old and unused medications, Florida attorney general says

Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians about the dangers of opioids.

And she's asking neighbors to properly dispose of old and unwanted medications.

She paid a visit to West Palm Beach just ahead of this weekend's 26th National Drug Take Back Day.

Drug Enforcement Administration officials hold the event twice a year to make it easy to safely get rid of unused and expired medications.

Moody is urging Floridians to take part in the event as opiod use rises.

"In the last yearly total that we have, we now lose over 110,000 to overdose in the United States of America," she said. "That is more deaths as a result of drug overdose in a country than any other country in the world."

DEA officers collected about 600,000 during the Take Back Day in October.

They say more than 20,000 of those pounds come from Florida alone.

