RNC sees major cuts to staff as new, Trump-backed leadership takes over

Former President Trump's new lieutenants at the Republican National Committee have begun an overhaul of the organization. The moves are part of efforts to further integrate the RNC with the Trump campaign.

More than 60 people were fired, including senior staff in the political data and communications departments, according to a person familiar with the reports.

The cuts also included local staff that ran the committee's community centers, in African American, Asian and Hispanic communities.

Fired staffers were told they could reapply for their positions.

The changes come just three days after Michael Whatley, a close ally to the former president, replaced outgoing chair Ronna McDaniel as head of the RNC. Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law, was elected as co-chair.

Michael Wyke / AP / AP Lara Trump, the newly elected Republican National Committee Co-Chair, right, gives an address as newly elected Chairman Michael Whatley, left, listens during the general session of the RNC Spring March 8, in Houston.

In speech Friday accepting the position, Whatley said the RNC would work "hand in glove" with the Trump campaign. The new COO of the RNC, Chris LaCivita, will continue in his Trump campaign senior adviser role as well, highlighting the closeness of the two entities.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., a close Trump ally, cheered the cuts on social media. She wrote on X: "MAGA is now in control of the Republican Party!!

