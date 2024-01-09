Welcome to the new WUFT.org

We are thrilled to start the new year with a fresh look and improved user experience at WUFT.org.

For the first time, you can access all WUFT content in one place online. That includes our NPR live stream along with digital, radio and television news offerings, weather updates including live hurricane coverage, state legislature coverage from Fresh Take Florida, Noticias Spanish language content and 24/7 music from WUFT Classic and GHQ FM. You can read the news and stream any station you want — without opening a new tab.

The new WUFT.org eases the way you follow us online. It also represents the best of our public media offerings across north central Florida.



What’s new?

The homepage at WUFT.org features the latest news, weather information from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) and audio from across the whole organization, updated throughout the day. You can also subscribe there to our newsletter or podcasts.

Stream any of our radio stations by clicking Listen Live to use the new persistent audio player, which stays with you as you navigate the site.

The sections in the navigation bar at the top — News, TV, WUFT Passport, Radio & Podcasts, Schedules and Events — take you directly to WUFT content from all our stations and services. This includes highlights of upcoming radio and television programs.

Keep your membership information up to date under Support.

We want to keep your experience intuitive without disrupting how you get the news, music and information you rely on from WUFT. If you have feedback about the new look, please let us know.

Thank you for helping WUFT cover and discover the region we all call home. We’re excited to be here because of you.

