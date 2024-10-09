Hurricane Milton evacuees rush to Gainesville hotels

As Hurricane Milton hits the Gulf Coast Wednesday evening, hotels in Gainesville have been overwhelmed with evacuees seeking shelter.

Gainesville, situated far enough inland to be considered a safer option, has seen its hotels reach full capacity as residents from high-risk areas flock to the area. The sudden surge has left hoteliers scrambling to accommodate everyone while managing the challenges that come with a packed house.

TownePlace Suites Gainesville, located on Newberry Road, is currently operating at full capacity.

Alexis Johnston, a front desk clerk, described the situation as “oversold” as the property struggles to meet the staggering demand.

“We started noticing cancellations and immediate bookings around Friday and Saturday,” said Johnston. “People have been canceling, and as soon as someone cancels, someone else has already booked that room.”

TownePlace Suites, like many other hotels, has had to adapt quickly to the influx of guests. Although their rates have remained consistent, the hotel is allowing cancellations without the usual fees.

“Usually there’s a cancellation fee, but given the circumstances, we’re waiving that,” Johnston said.

To accommodate the evacuees, the hotel is providing additional amenities such as flashlights and extra water. Johnston noted that many of their guests are evacuees from St. Pete or Tampa, areas expected to be hit hardest by Hurricane Milton.

The pet-friendly policy at TownePlace Suites has also been in high demand, with many evacuees arriving with furry friends..

“Guests with pets pay a $75 non-refundable fee, which is standard, but we’ve seen a spike in families bringing their animals with them,” said Johnston.

Although prepared for a busy period, there are still some concerns. Nearly two weeks ago, about 40% of Gainesville lost power during Hurricane Helene.

“Us not having a backup generator is a little worrisome,” said Johnston when asked about the hotel’s precautionary plans.

In the event of an emergency, all guests and staff of TownePlace Suites Gainesville are expected to gather in the lobby area.

Meanwhile, the Sweetwater Branch Inn, a 28-room property in the heart of Gainesville, is also at full capacity for Wednesday. Assistant General Manager Dorie Diblin noticed a spike in bookings on Saturday, with cancellations quickly being replaced by new reservations.

“We have been getting a lot of cancellations, but I’d say within five to 10 minutes of it canceling, we either have a waitlist of people to call or it gets booked online pretty quick,” said Diblin.

Many of these cancellations come from family members booking rooms for loved ones who ultimately decide to ride out the storm at home. “I had a woman call who booked a room for her mother and she said she couldn’t get her mom to leave,” she said.

The inn has had to adjust its operations in response to the high volume of guests. To accommodate everyone, the property has hired more staff, particularly for housekeeping, to ensure a faster turnover of rooms. Rates at the Sweetwater Branch Inn were raised by about 25% this week to cover the additional expenses, such as staffing.

“We’ve raised the rates a little bit just because what our rates were before were so low that it’s not even ideal to sell our rooms like that,” said Diblin. “But because we had nothing, we did raise them a bit to cover the expenses of hiring additional staff for circumstances like these.”

The surge in bookings has also led to supply issues. On Monday, Diblin’s staff faced difficulties in sourcing breakfast supplies. “We went to Sam’s Club just especially for eggs and we had to go back Tuesday for the whole fruit, so yeah, it’s been a little crazy,” she said.

Grocery stores throughout Gainesville have altered their hours for Wednesday, closing early ahead of the hurricane.

Pets, too, have created unexpected complications. While Sweetwater Branch Inn offers some pet-friendly rooms, Diblin shared that there have been several instances of guests arriving with pets without booking the appropriate accommodations.

“We do what we can to accommodate them, but it really just depends on the dog because we do promise people that there haven’t ever been pets in that home, in the case of allergies,” Diblin said.

Unlike typical weeks where Sweetwater sees a higher number of older, retired guests during weekdays, Diblin noticed a significant change in the demographic this week.

“We haven’t gotten any older people. Generally on weekdays, that is our clientele, but this week, just the people that I have seen coming in and out, are not very old,” Diblin said.

