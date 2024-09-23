Alachua County to hold emergency meeting Tuesday as potential Hurricane Helene approaches

The Gainesville area could see tropical storm force winds as early as Wednesday night as Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 heads to Florida, according to the National Weather Service.

“We want to encourage everyone to review their emergency plans, stock their emergency supply kits,” said Kirsten Chaney, a meteorologist with the NWS in Jacksonville. “Bring in your outdoor items or secure them. Make sure your outdoor area is clear so there won’t be any debris that could be picked up (by wind).”

Alachua County is one of 41 counties included in the state of emergency, declared by Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday afternoon.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, which is expected to develop into a tropical storm and then into Hurricane Helene in the next few days, will bring heavy rainfall and wind to much of Florida, according to the governor’s executive order.

Alachua County has not yet issued a state of emergency, but the county commission will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday instead of a regular county commission meeting to “consider a state of emergency,” according to a press release on the county’s website.

“The storm itself hasn’t become a depression yet, but it’s looking like it’s going to become a depression and into a tropical storm later on tonight,” Chaney said. “By the time it’s approaching our area, it could be a major hurricane.”

Jen Grice, Alachua County’s director of emergency management, said it’s early, but residents should look around their property and make sure there aren’t any limbs or trees that are going to cause issues in high winds.

Residents should also prepare for several days without power and make sure they have enough food and water, Grice said.

“People need to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” she added.

The potential for life-threatening storm surge and damaging hurricane-force winds are increasing along the west coast of Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center . Storm Surge and Hurricane Watches will likely be issued Monday night or Tuesday morning for this area, the National Hurricane Center added.

Water levels are higher than normal after Hurricane Debby, which hit Florida’s Nature Coast in August, intensifying the effects of the storm, the executive order stated.

The areas most likely affected in Gainesville are along the Interstate 75 corridor, Chaney said. While there are no river flood warnings currently in effect, there is a potential for flooding, especially after the storm has left if enough rain has fallen upstream.

The state of emergency extends to Alachua, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Okaloosa, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties.

Alachua County residents are urged to monitor updates and follow official sources like the NWS , National Hurricane Center and local media, Chaney said.

Residents can also text ALACHUA to 888-777 to receive real-time updates from the county.