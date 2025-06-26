The Point, June 26, 2025: Severe weather on the way for North Florida

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

FPREN

• FPREN: Severe storms for the Panhandle & North Florida, Saharan dust on the way? "Strong to severe storms are expected across many areas in Florida. The storms that turn severe could produce damaging winds. Watch out for lightning."

• WUFT News: Temporary home: Hundreds still displaced in St. Petersburg eight months after Hurricane Helene. "Delays in permits, labor shortages and rising rental costs stall recovery, leaving storm survivors in limbo as frustration builds."

• Main Street Daily News: Alachua County-based projects account for $230 million in Florida’s proposed budget. "Approximately $26 million is slated for city, county or private projects in the area."

• The Independant Florida Alligator: UF considers 10% raise on out-of-state student fees beginning Fall 2025. "While cost of attendance for out-of-state students will remain among the lowest in the country, the release said, UF currently has the highest undergraduate out-of-state fees out of all Florida public universities."

• WCJB: Judge rejects effort to overturn Clovis Watson racial discrimination lawsuit verdict. "In the judge’s view, the case was ultimately about whether Watson denied promotions and retaliated against Davis due to his race, not about any criminal investigations into the then-sheriff."

• Main Street Daily News: No Kid Hungry salutes Alachua County Public Schools food services director. "According to a press release from No Kid Hungry, 'this year’s heroes have gone above and beyond to expand summer meals in rural communities.'"

• WCJB: Habitat for Humanity volunteers start building home for Gainesville family. "Tensley’s home is the third built with the help of partnership between Alachua Habitat and Pepine Gives, a Gainesville nonprofit aimed at providing affordable housing to people living in Alachua County."

Around the state

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. (File/AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

• News Channel 8: DeSantis signs mental health, substance abuse bills into law in Tampa. "The Governor said Florida has done a lot over the years with both issues. DeSantis said the State is taking more steps forward with these two new laws."

• News4Jax: Camp Blanding considered for ICE detention center. "DeSantis said Camp Blanding’s detention facility would be similar to the plans to build a detention facility, dubbed 'Alligator Alcatraz.'"

• WUSF-Tampa: There will soon be a new way for wildlife to migrate over Interstate 4. "Soon, wild animals that find their path blocked by the state’s busiest interstate will have a new way to get across."

• NPR: SpaceX launches 4 people into orbit on Axiom Space Ax-4 mission. "A private space crew of four soared into orbit during a middle-of-the-night launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida."

• News Service of Florida: GOP leaders across 17 other states back Florida attorney general's push to enforce immigration law. "Tuesday’s friend-of-the-court brief, led by Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird’s office, disputed that federal immigration laws preempt — essentially take precedence over — measures such as the Florida law."

• WUSF-Tampa: Feeling the heat? Some tips on how to save on your electric bill. "Surviving the summer months doesn’t have to mean turning off the air conditioner in your home."

• Tallahassee Democrat ($): Big changes in education, law enforcement, more: New Florida laws go into effect July 1. "Nearly 100 new laws are due to go into effect on July 1, and there at least 80 more on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk."

• WGCU-Fort Myers: Florida’s aerospace future arrives. "Many companies are looking to Florida to be the leader in the future of space travel."

• Miami Herald ($): Rising Florida heat cutting into this exotic fruit’s already short and sweet season. "The lychee, a rough-skinned pinkish-red fruit that cracks open to reveal its fragrant, sweet and juicy jelly-like flesh, has a notoriously short season. It’s typically available for only a few weeks in summer so South Florida growers always see a rush on the exotic treat."



From NPR News

• Politics: Iran's nuclear program set back 'a few months.' And, Trump to meet with NATO allies

• World: Greetings from Odesa, Ukraine, where a Black Sea beach offers respite from war

• Politics: Trump's signature policy bill is facing trouble on multiple fronts in the Senate

• Environment: We're not built for this heat

• National: He sued for marriage equality and won. 10 years later, he fears for LGBTQ+ rights

• Education: What the Class of 2025 has to say about the state of higher education

• Health: Nursing homes face 2 threats: Trump's Medicaid cuts and his immigration crackdown

• Science: Why eavesdropping on prairie dogs pays off for this bird

Maria Avlonitis curated today's edition of The Point.