The Point, May 14, 2025: Pope Leo's Florida brother on MAGA politics, sibling success

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, stands behind his two brothers, Louis and John Prevost, at a family reunion. (Courtesy of Deborah Prevost)

• Fresh Take Florida: Pope Leo’s Florida brother: Right-wing politics, edgy social media, and certain his sibling is best man for job. "Now as the brother of one of the world’s most influential figures, Louis’ own writings, including an April 5 Facebook repost criticizing former congresswoman Nancy Pelosi with a slur and insinuating that Pelosi’s husband is gay, was dredged up for the world to see – although the posts are no longer publicly visible."

• WUFT News: Water Management District issues 'Tara' permit amid environmental concerns. "Tara Phoenicia is proposed to be a mixed commercial and residential development adjacent to U.S. Highway 441 in the City of Alachua. It’s one of five interconnected 'Tara' projects planned for the area which, altogether, have raised local concern because of their proximity to a prominent cave system of the Floridan Aquifer."

• WUFT News: Summer will be here soon, and with it life-threatening heat. "Jyoti Parmar, the organizing representative of the Sierra Club, a grassroots environmental organization, said she was agitated when she found out that Florida doesn’t have a law to protect residents from utility shutoffs during extreme heat. 'Everyone deserves to be safe in their home and, you know, bill payments should not determine whether you live or die,' Parmar said."

• The Alligator: UF announces new P.K. Yonge director. "Carrie Geiger has over 13 years of administration experience with P.K. Yonge and over 21 years of direct teaching experience in Alachua County Public Schools, according to UF’s press release. She’s currently P.K. Yonge’s secondary school principal."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Archer aims to recover $290K of invoices using county infrastructure funds. "The commission also moved to send another letter to the city of Newberry asking for clarification on whether recent funds Newberry had requested, but not awarded, would affect Archer’s ability to move forward with the wastewater project."

• The Alligator: Federal internship cancellations disrupt UF Law students’ summer plans. "Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency’s mass layoffs and budget cuts across the federal government have impacted hundreds of federal workers across institutions like the Department of Education. They also reached students like Campbell who want a career in government and the law."

• WCJB: New sculpture symbolizing justice to grace Downtown Gainesville’s future court complex. "County commissioners selected nationally recognized artist David Allan Clark to design and install the courthouse sculpture this week. His proposed concept beat out two others following a competitive, months-long selection process."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Myers, Briggs and Gainesville: How popular personality type test found its home. "The Myers & Briggs Foundation, the exclusive public MBTI Certification Program administrator of the MBTI, sits nestled behind Gainesville City Hall in a single-story brick building. The reason: University of Florida researcher Mary McCaulley and a 2023 merger."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

Jason DeShazo, 41, who goes by the drag name Momma Ashley Rose, hugs five-year-old Ember Edwards before Edwards leaves at the end of Drag Queen Storytime with Momma on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Lakeland, Fla. (Chris Day/Fresh Take Florida)

• News Service of Florida: Federal appeals court rules against Florida law aimed at preventing kids from attending drag shows. "Tuesday’s majority opinion said that 'by providing only vague guidance as to which performances it prohibits, the act (the law) wields a shotgun when the First Amendment allows a scalpel at most.'"

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida House votes to extend session till end of June amid budget standoff. "The Florida House has passed a resolution to extend the legislative session until June 30. The move comes amid stumbling budget negotiations with the Senate and leaves the current situation in limbo, as the Senate needs to agree for the session to be extended."

• Central Florida Public Media: Florida immigration plan includes judges, detention, deportation flights. "The 37-page Immigration Enforcement Operations Plan includes the rapid construction of detention facilities, the use of Florida National Guard Judge Advocate General's Corps officers as immigration judges, and deportation flights using Florida contractors."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: No bond for the alleged Florida State University gunman. "Ikner is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder and seven counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. He was appointed a public defender."

• Associated Press: Panthers vice chairman Doug Cifu suspended by NHL over comments on social media. "The NHL has suspended Florida Panthers vice chairman and alternate governor Doug Cifu from any involvement with the team or the league, doing so in response to inappropriate posts on Cifu's now-shuttered social media account."

• Florida Center for Government Accountability: New College settles public records lawsuit; court to retain jurisdiction to ensure transparency compliance. "All trustees must now use agency-issued phones to conduct official business, and they will be required to complete additional training on Florida’s Public Records Act, with specific emphasis on properly archiving public records. Importantly, the Circuit Court will retain jurisdiction to monitor compliance with the agreement."

• WUWF-Pensacola: UWF President Martha Saunders announces resignation amid mounting political pressures. "The most visible tensions of her presidency emerged this year, following a wave of new appointments to the university’s board of trustees. Between direct appointments by Governor Ron DeSantis and selections by the Florida Board of Governors, eight new members joined the 13-member board, some with ties to national conservative organizations and little or no connection to the university or the region."

• MediaLab@FAU: Fort Lauderdale’s last standing newsstand fights to keep lights on. "Bob’s News and Books is an old-school, mom-and-pop shop serving downtown Fort Lauderdale with the hottest newspaper headlines and glossy magazine covers for over 50 years. But with steep declines in print circulation, the once-traditional newsstand has since evolved into a half-convenience store to stay afloat."

From NPR News

• Politics: Trump meets Syria's interim president after pledging to lift sanctions

• Health: FDA moves to ban fluoride supplements for kids, removing a key tool for dentists

• Business: UnitedHealth Group abruptly replaces CEO Andrew Witty, deepening a terrible year

• National: Military colonel reacts to SCOTUS allowing transgender military ban

• National: As few as 3 radar controllers monitored Newark's airspace Monday night, FAA says

• Politics: Privacy advocates urge states not to comply with USDA requests for food stamp data

• Law: Two former Shen Yun dancers allege forced child labor, brutal conditions in lawsuit

• Business: Why aren't Americans filling the manufacturing jobs we already have?

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.