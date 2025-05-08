The Point, May 8, 2025: Cedar key named a national 'endangered historic place'

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Today's Florida stories

Cedar Key is seen following the destruction of Hurricane Helene in October 2024. (Photo courtesy of Timothy Macy via National Trust for Historic Preservation)

• WUFT News: Cedar Key named one of America’s ‘most endangered historic places’. "Following the devastation of Hurricanes Idalia, Debby and Helene over just 13 months, the National Trust for Historic Preservation named Cedar Key one of 11 of America’s most endangered historic places in 2025."

• WUFT News: Inside the chaos: How NIL deals are shaping college football transfers. "Over 2,700 players entered the spring transfer portal window, according to ESPN, and while most have yet to find homes, the players on teams now might be more notable than their portal counterparts."

• WUFT News: UF campus community gets to hear from presidential finalist, Dr. Santa Ono. "WUFT's Rob Harder speaks with reporter Krista Jensen about the introduction of Dr. Santa Ono to the University of Florida community on Tuesday as its next possible president."

• Florida Storms: Channel of moisture streams over northern Florida; wet outlook. "The week will end with increased shower and thunderstorm activity across much of the Southeast. A low-pressure system entering the region will lead to plenty of moisture, which will cause instability. The moisture channel will continue streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico across Florida and the Carolinas throughout the weekend."

• WGCU-Fort Myers: Three bears killed in Collier area where man, dog fatally attacked; DNA sent to Gainesville for testing. "At a media briefing Tuesday, Roger Young, executive director of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said the agency is continuing to investigate the fatal wildlife attack and advised that the involvement of more than one bear was a possibility."

• Associated Press: Disabled workers have faced prejudice. Now they face DOGE firings. "For decades, the federal government has positioned itself as being committed to inclusive hiring and long-term retention across agencies. But as mass layoffs ripple through the federal workforce under President Donald Trump's Republican administration, disabled employees are among those being let go."

• News Service of Florida: Florida, other states urge federal appeals court to reconsider ruling on school gender identity case. "Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and Republican leaders in 19 other states are urging a federal appeals court to reconsider a decision that backed the Leon County school system in a dispute about a student wanting to express a gender identity and use pronouns the child's parents didn't support."

• Central Florida Public Media: Despite economic uncertainty, AAA finds Floridians still plan on traveling this summer. "Survey results show that 60% of Floridians are planning to take a summer vacation this year, up from 56% last year, regardless of economic uncertainty. The data indicates that June and July are set to be the peak months for travel for Floridians, with beach destinations, theme parks, and cruises ranking high on the list."

• News Service of Florida: Gov. DeSantis threatens to veto plan including sales tax cut amid feud with House Speaker Perez. "DeSantis argued Wednesday that a House plan to reduce the sales-tax rate is something “nobody is asking for” and would “effectively kill any opportunity to do property-tax reform.” He also has repeatedly said cutting sales taxes would benefit visitors to Florida, while property-tax reductions would help homeowners."

• WUSF-Tampa: Floridians share their thoughts on the 2025 legislative session. "It was scheduled to end May 2, but lawmakers had to push the date back to June 6 in order to finish the state budget, the one thing they're required by law to complete each year. They cited several policy bills they'll discuss as well, but most other legislative issues have been settled."

From NPR News

• Law: 3 former Memphis police officers found not guilty in the death of Tyre Nichols

• National: House Republicans approve amendment authorizing the sale of federal lands

• Religion: No new pope elected yet after black smoke pours out of Sistine Chapel's chimney

• Politics: Trump picks Casey Means for surgeon general, after first nominee withdraws

• World: Tensions escalate as Pakistan calls India's operation 'an act of war'

• Health: Cancer-causing chemicals are in many beauty products women use, a study finds

• Politics: USDA chief says agency is trying to fill key jobs after paying 15,000 to leave

• Law: After an Arizona man was shot, an AI video of him addresses his killer in court

• Science: Humans still haven't seen 99.999% of the deep seafloor

• Life Kit: Cheap and easy ways to stock your emergency go bag

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.