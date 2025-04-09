The Point, April 9, 2025: Police video shows arrest of UF student now detained by ICE

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Alachua City Commissioner-elect Jacob Fletcher addresses a group of demonstrators on March 18. "There's an opportunity I now have to continue advocating for the citizens of Alachua," Fletcher said Tuesday night, April 8, 2025. (Rose Schnabel/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Newcomers defeat incumbents in City of Alachua elections. "Walter Welch and Jacob Fletcher beat incumbent Mayor Gib Coerper and Vice Mayor Ed Potts, respectively, in Tuesday’s election."

• WUFT News: Marden wins Newberry mayor's seat, as Mazon retains city commissioner slot. "City of Newberry residents elected Tim Marden to serve as the city’s mayor after he had been a city commissioner for the past 12 years. Marden won in a close race with a margin of 97 votes, or 53% of the total, over opponent Joy Glanzer."

• Fresh Take Florida: New video shows police arresting UF student now held by immigration agents. "In the body camera video, released under Florida’s public records law, Gainesville police officers acknowledge that the circumstances of the traffic stop will almost certainly prevent Felipe Zapata Velásquez, 27, from lawfully remaining in the United States."

• WUFT News: Student acquitted of sexual assault, ‘allows me to just live a normal life again’. "Oscar Vargas, 23, a former Santa Fe College student, described his acquittal in a jury trial on March 28 as a huge relief. He had been accused of sexual assaulting without using force a former girlfriend, a student at the nearby University of Florida."

• Fresh Take Florida: Florida universities face sweeping state audit under DeSantis’ DOGE mandate. "Florida’s public universities and colleges have just two weeks to turn over six years’ worth of records on staffing, research and grant funding as part of the first formal information request under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ newly mandated Department of Government Efficiency – a sweeping effort to identify “inefficiencies” in higher education."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County Commission moves to test air quality around Florence Landfill. "The air monitoring plan comes in response to a motion unanimously passed in January, which directed county staff to review and present the BOCC with Florence’s state-required closure plan after residents raised concerns over potential air emissions coming from the landfill."

• WUFT News: ‘Gator boys’ receive a warm welcome in Gainesville after winning national championship. "Flavet Field on the University of Florida campus became a sea of orange and blue as approximately 8,500 students, alumni and Gainesville residents came out to welcome the Gator boys back home." See photos from the event.

• WUFT News: Local swing dancing group keeps the swing scene alive in Gainesville. "Gainesville Swing Dancing has been hosting swing events every Thursday at the historical dance hall for over two years. The events have allowed Gainesville’s swing community to come together, show off their moves and share a mutual love for swing. With a variety of vintage-inspired outfits, dance styles and music, this lively group brings the 1920s to life on the dance floor."

Around the state

A large pileup of storm debris is seen in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Aug 31, 2023, following Hurricane Idalia’s landfall in Keaton Beach, Fla. (Caleb Ross/WUFT News)

• Associated Press: National Weather Service no longer translating products for non-English speakers. "The weather service has 'paused' the translations because its contract with the provider has lapsed, NWS spokesperson Michael Musher said. He declined further comment."

• Florida Matters: We're halfway through Florida's 2025 legislative session. Here's what to know. "We’re halfway through the annual 60-day legislative session, where Florida lawmakers gather in Tallahassee to hash out the laws that affect everything from the taxes you pay to how early your kids have to get up to make it to school in the morning."

• WUSF-Tampa: Medicaid cuts could put a $3 billion hole in Florida’s economy, study predicts. "In February, the U.S. House of Representative passed its version of a federal spending plan that envisions cutting at least $880 billion from Medicaid over 10 years. The Senate budget resolution called for at least $1 billion in cuts to the health insurance program for low-income Americans."

• News Service of Florida: Florida appeals after judge sides with Chinese graduate students in battle over 2023 law. "U.S. District Judge Jose Martinez on March 28 issued a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit filed last year by two Florida International University doctoral students and a University of Florida professor. The ruling focused on the students, who say the 2023 law has prevented them from working as graduate teaching assistants, positions that carry stipends and other benefits."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Two North Florida lawmakers plan to protect the Apalachicola River Basin and Bay. "The bill bars oil companies from drilling into "crucial water bodies and National Estuarine Research Reserves." According to the bill’s analysis, Florida has three—one being the Apalachicola Reserve—which sits in (State Rep. Jason) Shoaf’s district of Franklin County."

• WGCU-Fort Myers: Audubon calls on bird enthusiasts across Florida to search for and report banded roseate spoonbills. "Nearly 3,000 birds have been banded since 2003. Each band sighting will win a special sticker and contribute to critical population data for this iconic Florida species."



From NPR News

• Economy: Global markets tumble as China mulls response to Trump's 104% tariffs

• Media: Judge orders White House to allow AP access to news events

• National: The IRS finalizes a deal to share tax information with immigration authorities

• Health: Texas' measles outbreak isn't slowing down. How can that change?

• National: New Social Security rules will create hurdles for millions of seniors, report finds

• World: What is Tren de Aragua's footprint in the U.S.? Experts say smaller than federal officials say

• Science: A biotech company says it has bred three pups with traits of the extinct dire wolf

• Climate: This YouTube show explains climate change to the kids who have to live with it

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.