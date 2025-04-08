Local swing dancing group keeps the swing scene alive in Gainesville

As a swing dancing revival occurred among young populations in the Gainesville area, many found it hard to keep the scene alive. However, one group in particular has dedicated itself to providing spaces for swing dancing fans to gather and express their love for this unique genre of dance.

For the past two years, the sounds of upbeat jazz music and laughter from energetic dancers have become a weekly staple among the Gainesville dance scene.

Gainesville Swing Dancing, a group dedicated to hosting and sharing swing dancing events with the community, invited people of all ages and backgrounds for free swing dancing on Thursday night at the Rosa B. Williams Center, located at 524 NW First St.

Gainesville Swing Dancing has been hosting swing events every Thursday at the historical dance hall for over two years. The events have allowed Gainesville’s swing community to come together, show off their moves and share a mutual love for swing. With a variety of vintage-inspired outfits, dance styles and music, this lively group brings the 1920s to life on the dance floor.

“It just makes it fun to be around people that are this passionate about this genre of dance,” said Catherine Oliver, a Santa Fe college student who has been attending Gainesville Swing Dancing’s events for over a year.

The group grew as part of a swing dancing revival movement in Gainesville.

“In about the late to mid-90s, there was a ‘neo-swing’ revival of young university and high school kids discovering swing music and swing dancing again,” said Edward Stephen Gavlick III, a board member of Gainesville Swing Dancing.

In the early 2000s, the University of Florida had its own Florida Swing Dancing Club due to this revival. However, after the COVID-19 pandemic, the club stopped running and many of the club’s leaders had graduated.

“We’re sort of left over from that,” Gavlick said. “Many people who grew up in Gainesville wanted swing dancing back. The students weren’t going to do it, so we figured out how.”

The group also hosts events with the university, a recent example being a live music swing dancing social in the Rion Ballroom at the Reitz Union. These events never exclude and welcome all who are interested, often seeing attendees from a variety of different age groups.

“We had a person there that was nearly 80 and we had a person as young as 16,” Gavlick said. “It’s all ranges.”

At 7:30 p.m., weekly beginner and intermediate swing dancing lessons are held at the center. Headed by Gavlick, attendees who are less experienced learn common swing dancing steps in a laid-back and welcoming environment.

“We just want people to dance with, and love teaching people how to dance,” said Shannon Sechrest, a board member of Gainesville Swing Dancing. “That’s the main reason why we started the community.”

The swing dancing events attract a wide range of people. From Gainesville residents to local college students to even out-of-town visitors, attendees will always get to know unfamiliar faces.

“For the folks that come back regularly, I think that there’s quite a bit of joy,” said Chris Woolley, Gainesville Swing Dancing board member. “We have this ball of energy and social life that people, I think, really dig and tap into.”

After the free Thursday beginner and intermediate lessons end at 8:30 p.m., the dance floor opens up, becoming a full swing dance social. New dancers, experienced dancers and even attendees just looking to have fun will flood the dance hall to show off their moves.

“There’s joy in movement which is, I think, very important,” Woolley said. “We’ve just kind of coalesced into a friend group.”

Gainesville Swing Dancing will be back at the same time next Thursday night. The Rosa B. Williams center will showcase a night of country-themed swing dancing.

The group will continue to promote upcoming swing dancing socials, meet-ups, and lessons in the Gainesville area on their Facebook.