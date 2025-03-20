The Point, March 20, 2025: Florida lawmakers seek 'transparency' in higher education searches

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Rep. Michelle Salzman, R-Pensacola, said information about higher-education presidential searches should be open. (Colin Hackley/News Service of Florida)

• News Service of Florida: Florida lawmakers seek 'transparency' in higher education searches. "With state universities and colleges continuing to see turnover of presidents, a House panel Wednesday unanimously approved a bill that would repeal a law shielding information about presidential candidates from public disclosure."

• WCJB: ‘It’s definitely a health factor’: Lake Butler residents fight back against proposed crematorium. "Residents in one Lake Butler neighborhood say they’re concerned about a crematorium being built on their quiet street. These concerns come after Union County commissioners approved a zoning change for their neighborhood on Little Springs Road in Lake Butler on Monday night."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Meet the Candidates: Newberry Commission 2025. "In April, Newberry voters will choose who they want to fill two commission seats, with two candidates running in each race. Newberry’s polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8, at the Mentholee Norfleet Municipal Building (25420 W Newberry Rd.)."

• The Alligator: ‘This is our home’: Dance studio owners, city clash over sidewalk placement. "When 80-year-old Judy Skinner arrived at Pofahl Studios one morning in February, she was surprised to see a construction company at her doorstep. Unbeknownst to her, the city was putting in a sidewalk on the front part of her property."

• Mainstreet Daily News: High Springs exhibit to feature 26 Ireland-inspired paintings. "After returning from Ireland, Tina Corbett set to work transforming her sketches and reference photos into paintings of the Emerald Isle. On Saturday, she will host The “Grá” Exhibit: A Celebration of Irish-Inspired Art, an opportunity for her and visitors to be Irish for a day, eating themed hors d’oeuvres, drinking beer from High Springs Brewing Company and viewing the scenes depicted in the 26 paintings."

• The Alligator: The Florence Landfill: a stark divide in the Kincaid Loop community. "In her home nestled on Southeast 23rd Lane, Conjwanna Robinson had a family and three decades of history — but the Florence Landfill was enough to make her want to pack up her life and leave. She wasn’t alone. A now-resolved legal challenge over the site arose by 2023, delivering an unlikely messenger to her doorstep."

• The Gainesville Sun: Alachua County Library District to unveil new MakerSpace at its headquarters. "The MakerSpace program housed at the headquarters of the Alachua County Library District in downtown Gainesville is hoped to become the destination and benefit for innovation and collaboration for hobbyists, aspiring entrepreneurs and those eager to learn. The grand opening event will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at 401 E. University Ave. at library headquarters."

Around the state

A Culex tarsalis mosquito is shown at the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District on Aug. 28, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

• The Hill: CDC issues dengue fever warning for spring, summer travelers. "Dengue fever cases have been rising among U.S. travelers and are expected to climb this year, according to a warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A total of 208 cases were identified in 2024 and 30 in 2025 as of early March. The highest numbers of travel-associated dengue cases in 2024 were reported in Florida, California and New York, according to the CDC."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: A proposed Florida bill could lead to more school books being removed. "Florida already has more school library book removals than any other state, according to recent reports. And now, lawmakers are considering yet another bill critics say will dramatically boost book challenges. Republicans approved a measure (SB 1692), which would prevent public school officials from considering a book’s 'potential literary, artistic, political, or scientific value' when it’s challenged for being 'harmful to minors.'"

• WLRN-Miami: Turkey Point: A fight is brewing over freshwater at nuclear power station. "As Florida Power & Light hits the halfway point in a complex effort to retract a massive saltwater plume emanating from its cooling canals at Turkey Point and polluting South Florida’s drinking water aquifer, it’s again facing stubborn obstacles. A retraction plan continues to fail to remove the deepest layer of the plume while nearby, FPL’s wetlands mitigation bank has run afoul of the legal order governing the clean-up."

• WLRN-Miami: O Cinema will keep operating after Miami Beach withdraws eviction item. "After a huge showing of public outcry from Miami Beach city residents and members of the arts community, an independent theater on city-owned land will remain in place as leaders withdrew a controversial plan to end its lease."

• Spectrum News: Business owner's wait for Helene insurance checks reaches nearly 2 months. "Despite reaching out to her insurance company and the United States Post Office, they still haven't arrived. Carol Hollenbeck, the owner of Fit for Life, said flooding from Hurricane Helene ruined 90% of her equipment and made the building uninhabitable. In the months since, they've made great strides and they're ready to take the next step in rebuilding. Before that, she needs the checks from her insurance company. They told her they were mailed to her on Jan. 23 and would take seven to 10 business days to arrive."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: A Florida bill would toughen penalties for tampering with a monitoring device. "If a person in Florida is required to wear an electronic monitoring device, tampering with that device could mean trouble. But some lawmakers want to beef up the consequences. The measure is intended to reinforce integrity in Florida’s electronic monitoring system. Miami Republican Senator Ileana Garcia is behind the bill."

• WFLA-Tampa: ‘My life is not waste, fraud, or abuse’: FL Medicaid recipients fear threat of federal cuts. "A community town hall with the Florida Policy Institute (FPI) shined a light on how they say proposed federal cuts to health care programs could impact Floridians. The White House has repeatedly stated it will not cut Medicare or Medicaid benefits. On its website, the Trump Administration asked, 'What kind of a person doesn’t support eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse in government spending that ultimately costs taxpayers more?' J.J. Homes has cerebral palsy. He speaks through a tablet and uses his nose to type out his words. During the town hall Wednesday, he didn’t hold back."

From NPR News

• Law: Trump calls for the impeachment of a judge, as lawsuits pile up.

• Politics: The future of federal support for farmers.

• Health: 5 ways the pandemic changed us for good, for bad and forever.

• World: Trump admin. cuts funding for program that tracked Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

• Science: These scientists are building a cat database to understand why they act like that.

• World: Israel has launched a new ground invasion into Gaza after breaking ceasefire.

• Law: Judge extends deadline for deportation flight details as DOJ continues to resist.

• Politics: Zelenskyy and Trump speak after Trump's call with Putin.

Valentina Sandoval curated today's edition of The Point.