The Point, March 4, 2025: Candlelight vigil held for UF student killed in crash

The stories near you

A crowd gathers outside of the Southwest Recreation Center during a candlelight vigil for UF sophomore Nyla Holland on Monday, March 3, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Community in mourning: Candlelight vigil honors student killed in moped crash. "A sea of candlelight flickered in the night outside the Southwest Recreation Center, where dozens of University of Florida students gathered in tribute to Nyla Holland."

• WUFT News: Photo gallery: Florida Man Games transform favorite meme into a competition. "The Florida Man Games returned for round two on Saturday at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds in St. Augustine, featuring lawn mower races, pool noodle battles and human beer pong. Residents from across the state came to both attend and compete under the blaring sun and over muddy grounds."

• Gainesville Sun ($): RTS provides free rides to health care appointments and more to east Gainesville residents. "Provided by the city’s 'Mobility on Demand (MOD)' service through the Regional Transit System (RTS), the free rides are meant to serve residents who can’t walk to an RTS bus stop or need additional support to reach their destinations reliably and affordably, according to a press release."

• WCJB: SBA extends deadline for disaster loan applications until end of April. "SBA officials said eligible businesses and nonprofits can apply for physical disaster loans of up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged real estate, machinery, equipment, inventory, and other business assets."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County seeks applicants to serve on Children’s Trust. "CTAC, an independent special district that has taxing authority dedicated to funding developmental, preventative and treatment services supporting the well-being of local children, is governed by a 10-member board."

• WCJB: ‘Be a little more respectful’: Items taken from teen’s memorial site, family wants answers. "18-year-old Jordan Hager died last year in a car accident, and while his memorial site may look untouched, the family says there’s items missing, and they have surveillance photos to prove it."

Around the state

Your Florida asked real Floridians what they want to see lawmakers take up this legislative session. Top row: Nick and Cody Romano, Eliseo Santana, and Shaqulea Joyce. Bottom row: Theresa Jones, Michael Fusella, and Jim Serina. (Meghan Bowman/WUSF)

• WUSF-Tampa: As the legislative session starts, Floridians are sharing their priorities. "Reporters with the state government reporting project Your Florida have been asking residents to share what issues matter most to them this year. The responses were diverse."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida Legislature 101: How a bill becomes a law. "Florida’s legislative session kicks off this week. As lawmakers head to the Capitol, WFSU is taking our listeners back to the classroom with our Florida Legislature 101 series. Think of it as a Quick Guide to the Process. In this story we'll look into exactly how a bill becomes a law."

• WLRN-Miami: Sawfish turning up dead — again — in South Florida waters. "As of Monday, six sawfish have died this winter, among a total of 22 reports of sawfish showing signs of distress and spinning in the water, a spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed to WLRN. Biologists were able to perform necropsies on five."

• WUSF-Tampa: There have been 7 norovirus outbreaks on Florida cruises this year – two on the same ship. "Holland America has reported its fourth norovirus outbreak of 2025 on a cruise out of Port Everglades, with nearly 150 passengers and 10 crew members falling ill."

• Associated Press: ACC, FSU, Clemson to reach a proposed settlement to end legal fight over media rights. "The Atlantic Coast Conference, Clemson and Florida State have reached a proposed settlement that would end their legal fight and change the league’s revenue-distribution model, a person familiar with the situation said Monday."

• WLRN-Miami: Disability rights groups are uncertain about future amid funding freeze decision. "The impact and uncertainty of federal funding at the Disability Independence Group is but one example of what so many non-profits face in the coming months as the legal fight with the Trump administration unfolds in federal court."

• Associated Press: Historic ship completes first leg of journey on way to Florida to become largest artificial reef. "The SS United States, a 1,000-foot vessel that shattered the transatlantic speed record on its maiden voyage in 1952, arrived early Monday in Mobile, Alabama, nearly two weeks after departing from south Philadelphia’s Delaware River."

• MediaLab@FAU: This ain't Texas: A cowboy’s paradise in South Florida. "Distinguishing itself from other South Florida cities, Davie has a rich history and a western cowboy feel. Walking around downtown Davie is an eye-opener for the uninitiated. There are old-style saloon buildings on nearly every corner and policemen patrolling the area on horseback."

From NPR News

• World: President Trump pauses Ukraine military aid

• Politics: Canada and China retaliate after Trump's tariffs take effect

• National: When it comes to harassment, are federal judges above the law?

• Education: Linda McMahon has been confirmed as Trump's secretary of education

• World: James Harrison, whose blood donations saved over 2 million babies, has died

• National: New deputy FBI director Dan Bongino previously called for imprisoning Democrats

• Space: NASA's upcoming telescope launch aims to address some existential questions

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.