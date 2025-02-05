The Point, Feb. 5, 2025: High speed car chase ends in crash

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Alachua County Sheriff's Office deputies and Gainesville Police officers inspect the scene at Southwest Williston Road and the northbound I-75 on-ramp following a vehicle pursuit that ended with the suspect crashing on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (Alachua County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Sheriff’s office: Driver crashes after carjacking, high-speed chase from law. "A woman pulled a man from his BMW and fled the scene, driving dangerously against oncoming traffic on one of the city’s busiest roads Tuesday until she crashed near the Interstate 75 interchange, authorities said."

• WUFT News: John Thomas named interim CEO of Grace Marketplace, with an aim of continuing to help people find housing. "The leadership change follows the departure of former CEO Jon DeCarmine, who announced his resignation in 2024. Ahead of the transition, DeCarmine and the board spent months developing a strategic plan to ensure continuity and stability."

• WUFT News: Meet the Candidates Running For the Cedar Key City Commission. "Six candidates are on the ballot for Cedar Key city elections, with each saying they are committed to leading the city’s recovery efforts following recent hurricanes."

• WUFT News: Marion County high school graduation rates on the rise. "Before the increase, Marion County’s high school graduation rates had steadily declined from the 2019-2020 to the 2022-2023 school year."

• WUFT News: Super Bowl betting drives growing gambling addiction risks. "In 2019, an estimated 23 million adults placed bets on the Super Bowl. Five years later, that number tripled, according to the American Gaming Association."

• WUFT News: UF to swear in new police chief Bart Knowles. "The University of Florida police department has named interim police chief Bart Knowles to lead the department, months after former police chief Linda Stump-Kurnick left the position."

• Florida Storms: Severe Weather Awareness Week: Florida's thunderstorms and tornadoes. "Although dangerous, lightning or thunder does not automatically make thunderstorms severe, nor does it prompt a severe thunderstorm warning by any National Weather Service office."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Williston Elementary lockdown lifted after potential threat cleared. "The Williston Elementary School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a student reported seeing someone running by a window holding an object that looked like a gun."

Around the state

Florida Citrus Mutual CEO and Executive Vice President Matt Joyner speaks Tuesday to the Senate Agriculture Committee about why research funding is key in the fight against citrus greening. (Courtesy of the Florida Channel)

• News Service of Florida: Florida's troubled citrus industry looks for help. "Citrus growers called on lawmakers Tuesday to continue providing research and advertising money to help an industry that has seen production drop more than 90 percent in less than three decades."

• WGCU-Fort Myers: Statewide tornado practice drill to sound across Florida Wednesday. "Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Meteorologist Megan Borowski said that on Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service will be conducting a Tornado Drill, which is designed for us to evaluate where we would shelter if a tornado threatens our area."

• Central Florida Public Media: The governor’s education budget is out. Here’s a breakdown of the numbers. "Teacher advocates like Andrew Spar, director of the state’s largest teachers union, the Florida Education Association, are concerned that the budget only increases per pupil spending by about $222 dollars per child at a time of record inflation."

• NPR: 'Beyond betrayal.' Venezuelans in Florida are angry at Trump immigration policy. "New regulations scheduled to be published this week would end temporary protected status (TPS) for more than 300,000 Venezuelans in early April. Protections for a second group of some 250,000 Venezuelans currently extended through September but now also seem likely to be removed."

• Central Florida Public Media: DeSantis’ new budget proposes over $600 million to lower homeowners insurance. "In the budget released Monday, about $590 million is earmarked for the My Safe Florida Home program, a “home-hardening” program that pays for wind mitigation upgrades to help strengthen homes against storms, which can lower insurance premiums."

• Miami Herald: Surfside weighs tighter monitoring of new construction in wake of sinking buildings study. "Surfside is discussing tightening regulations and fixing “flaws and loopholes” to better protect buildings from potential damage from nearby construction, in response to a study that found that 35 Miami buildings along Miami’s barrier islands were sinking beyond what would be expected."

• Associated Press: Stanley Cup champs Florida Panthers visit the White House. Trump sticks to hockey talk. "Trump had to delay the ceremony nearly an hour while he talked to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the tariffs. Eventually, with the Stanley Cup placed on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, Trump took pictures with the team, chatted with players and Panthers owner Vinnie Viola — who he considers a good friend — and was gifted a couple of jerseys and a golden hockey stick."

• WGCU-Fort Myers: 'A Day Without Immigrants' movement is meant to show how crucial immigrants are to the U.S. "Protests against Donald Trump’s immigration policies are sweeping across the U.S. On Monday, there was a coast-to-coast concerted effort to draw attention to what it would be like to have no immigrants in this country."

• NPR: Miami Beach is continuing to crack down on spring break partiers. "It started last year, when the city launched an expensive ad campaign telling spring breakers that the party was over and announcing new curfews and fines, as well as heavier law enforcement."

From NPR News

• World: Trump says the U.S. will 'take over' Gaza and relocate its people. What does it mean?

• Politics: Senate votes to confirm Pam Bondi as attorney general

• Health: RFK Jr. appears on his way to being Trump's health secretary after a party-line vote

• Politics: 'Thank you for your service': Trump administration puts USAID staff on leave

• National: Neil Gaiman's former nanny files rape, human trafficking lawsuit

• National: A man was sentenced to 475 years for dogfighting. The sport is surprisingly prevalent

• National: Even where weed is legal, product safety isn't guaranteed

• Weather: Winter storm to move across U.S. but the South will see record high temps

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.