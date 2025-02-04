UF to swear in new police chief Bart Knowles

Bart Knowles

The University of Florida police department has named interim police chief Bart Knowles to lead the department, months after former police chief Linda Stump-Kurnick left the position.

Knowles served as interim police chief since Stump-Kurnick’s departure in June, he has been with UFPD since 2010 and began working for the Gainesville Police Department in 1991.

Stump-Kurnick served as the first woman to serve as police chief for 21 years before leaving the position to become the assistant vice president of public safety at UF.

Knowles will be sworn Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the UF Public Safety Building.