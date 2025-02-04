Meet the candidates running for the Cedar Key City Commission

Six candidates are on the ballot for Cedar Key city elections, with each saying they are committed to leading the city’s recovery efforts following recent hurricanes.

The elections, which will take place Tuesday, April 1, will determine which candidates will fill city commission seats one, three and five. Six candidates qualified for the Jan. 24 deadline: Susan Rosenthal, Jolie Davis, Jim Wortham, Dell Weible, Walter “Mel” Beckham and Andrea Dennison.

Each candidate has focused his or her platform on promoting restoration and resilience for the Cedar Key community after Hurricane Helene swept through in September. The storm left many residents without homes and businesses shuttered.

Seat 1

Jolie Davis

Jolie Davis, candidate for seat 1.

Davis was elected to the city commission last April after the previous seat 1 commissioner resigned mid-term. She works as an attorney and serves on the Cedar Key Local Planning Agency. Davis comes from a family that has resided in Cedar Key since the 1800s.

Promoting growth for businesses, tourism and supporting Cedar Key’s residents are all key parts of Davis’ platform.

“Our tourism is so important to us. We need to push marketing efforts that make the public aware that we are resilient and we are open for business again,” she said.

Davis emphasized that many different groups of people live in Cedar Key, and it’s important the city support each as recovery efforts progress.

“We have retirees, working residents, the aquaculture industry and the tourism industry. Part of our job is to protect all these interests while working to make them thrive,” Davis said.

With these stakeholders in mind, Davis stresses the importance of listening to the needs of the community. Part of this involves streamlining the city’s building department.

“I’ve always focused on the internal workings of Cedar Key and getting our building department really functional and user-friendly for the citizens,” she said. “We need to have it very workable without delays because that construction ties into recovery.”

Having spent a large portion of her life in Cedar Key, Davis’ deep connection to the city keeps her committed to its future: “I want to help make this community resilient. I want it around another 100 years.”

Rosenthal, the other candidate for seat one, did not respond to WUFT’s interview request.

Seat 3

Jim Wortham

Jim Wortham, candidate for Seat 3.

Wortham is seeking re-election after completing three terms as a city commissioner.

For his campaign, Wortham plans to focus on rebuilding the town’s essential services and providing residents with a strong sense of community during a tough time.

“Right now we’re without a grocery store. It got completely destroyed, and our nearest grocery store is about 40 minutes away,” he said.

To address this, Wortham has explored the possibility of establishing a food cooperative.

“A lot of residents would throw in, and it’d be like stockholders in a way,” he explained.

Wortham described the town in the aftermath of the recent hurricane season as “a shell of what it was,” noting that residents are experiencing “storm anxiety” while struggling to rebuild homes.

To support these residents, Wortham plans to use the town’s Community Redevelopment Agency to reinvest in the community.

Wortham has also emphasized the importance of supporting the city’s businesses, which were severely impacted. With the loss of many homes, he believes that residents and business owners will look more to their local government for support than they ever have in the past.

“I think that support is going to take the shape of leadership,” he said. “Whether it’s storm season or not, they can certainly rely on us to make sure they have all the resources they need.”

In the face of many challenges, Wortham says the residents of Cedar Key are simply trying to grow their healthy community back. “The main priority is rejuvenation, resilience, and getting our folks back on their feet.”

Dell Weible

Dell Weible, candidate for seat 3.

Weible, who has been a Cedar Key resident for over 11 years, owns two local rental operations: Cedar Key Adventures and Cedar Key Kayaks. He understands firsthand the challenges the city faces in rebuilding as his businesses and downtown home were severely impacted by the storms.

Weible’s own experiences with the hurricane have fueled his desire to run for office and advocate not only for Cedar Key residents but also businesses.

“With my own business, I feel like I’m pretty in tune with what the other business owners want,” Weible said.

One of Weible’s goals is seeing through the restoration of the city’s services and amenities. He hopes to stop the sale of the building that previously housed Cedar Key City Hall. Weible has already paid for concept drawings for what he envisions should go in that space instead: a civic center for the residents.

“Instead of it being turned into a bar or liquor store in private hands, it could support the entire community by becoming the community center,” he said.

According to Weible, the city’s marina is also in need of a little bit of attention. While it is functional, he believes its poor design makes entering and exiting the marina difficult for boaters.

“I want to have a great spot for boaters to come,” Weible said. “I think it’s going to really help with clamming operations as well.”

With a clear vision for the city’s future, Weible is optimistic about what lies ahead. “I think with community support and a little PR, this project could become the jewel of our town and a sign of our city’s resilience against the forward march of mother nature.”

Seat 5

Walter “Mel” Beckham

Walter "Mel" Beckham, candidate for seat 5.

Beckham, a former air traffic controller, was born and raised in Cedar Key. After his retirement, his family moved back to the town to get involved with its clamming industry.

He believes that Cedar Key was “at its peak” prior to Hurricane Idalia, which hit the community in August 2023.

“Cedar Key had never been doing as well in so many ways as it was immediately prior to Hurricane Idalia,” he said.

A business owner himself, Beckham understands the vital role local businesses play in sustaining a small town. He explained that the loss of these businesses has disrupted daily life for residents. Beckham said he has to travel outside of town just to get groceries.

“We take a trip to a couple of towns 30 to 40 minutes away to get things we need, but we need somewhere nearby where we can get the day-to-day things,” he said.

While Beckham believes that restoring businesses is crucial for the town’s recovery, he is equally passionate about preserving its character. He worries that outside corporations may turn the town into something unrecognizable.

“We need to hold onto the charm and the things that make Cedar Key,” he said. “If we have corporate businesses come in, it’s just going to lose its charm.”

As Cedar Key rebuilds, Beckham hopes that the city can stay true to its roots. He emphasized the need for a city commissioner who understands the town’s history and is personally invested in its future. “I want to be sure that our commission is filled with people who have a connection to the past, and I do have that.”

Andrea Dennison

Andrea Dennison, candidate for seat 5.

Dennison, who was a Casselberry city commissioner in the 80s, has been deeply involved in the Cedar Key community for decades. She emphasized her experience in municipal governments as a tool she will utilize to help the community rebuild.

She acknowledged the financial issues the city may face – particularly the loss of tax revenue due to hurricane damage.

“One thing the city will be faced with is having to make really good financial decisions,” Dennison said.

However, she highlighted a skill set she learned through her own experience as a city administrator – financial management with accountability.

One of Dennison’s visions for the city is to repair the damage to the community while maintaining the history of Cedar Key. She believes Cedar Key can return to its original charm while establishing safer infrastructure.

“We’ve lost a lot of historical buildings,” she said. “What I’m hoping to see is that when people rebuild, they do it with a nod to the city’s historical architecture.”

One thing Dennison has already done is tap into Cedar Key’s network of residents to establish open communication channels. She has spoken to other residents and attended workshops to hear the voices of the community.

According to Dennison, success during her term would not only mean remaining financially solvent and bringing tourism back to the city but also building a team with the Cedar Key residents. “I love this community and that’s a reason why I decided to run for city commission.”