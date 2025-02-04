John Thomas named interim CEO of Grace Marketplace, with an aim of continuing to help people find housing

Grace Marketplace has appointed John Thomas as its interim CEO, bringing his extensive nonprofit experience and commitment to community service to the role. Thomas said he intends to focus on making relocation more adaptive for people the organization serves.

Thomas, 38, is from Lake Butler and has been with Grace Marketplace for over five years, serving in key leadership and fundraising roles.

His extensive background in nonprofit work also includes a nine-year tenure at Peaceful Paths, a domestic violence agency in Gainesville, where he honed his skills in organizational growth and community outreach before transitioning to Grace Marketplace.

The leadership change follows the departure of former CEO Jon DeCarmine, who announced his resignation in 2024. Ahead of the transition, DeCarmine and the board spent months developing a strategic plan to ensure continuity and stability.

Upon learning in summer of 2024 of the upcoming vacancy, Thomas put his name forward as a candidate for the position.

"I was the only one that put my name out there and had the full support of Jon DeCarmine,” Thomas said.

Emphasizing the trust and confidence placed in Thomas, he was later appointed by the Grace board and former CEO DeCarmine. His qualifications, passion for community-driven change, and deep understanding of Grace Marketplace's mission made him the ideal choice for interim CEO.

Now a month into his tenure, Thomas describes his new role as a continuous learning experience.

"Every day is different, it brings a new set of challenges but also wins" he said.

Working closely with Thomas is Leesha English, the director of annual giving, who plays a crucial role in managing campaigns and securing funding.

"He’s strategic and always puts a lot of thought into making sure it’s the best decision for the organizing while also fostering a culture of teamwork,” English said.

With a strong leadership team in place, Grace Marketplace continues to evolve under Thomas’ guidance, ensuring that individuals facing homelessness receive the support they need in a more adaptable and effective way.

Individuals stand in line to ask questions and enter Grace Marketplace, a homeless services center, as the organization continues efforts to provide shelter and resources under new leadership. (Chrystie Blot/WUFT News)

One of those individuals is Army veteran Jim Leech, who is originally from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. After suffering an injury that left him unable to work, Leech fell into alcoholism.

“Trying to save my marriage of 17 years, I put myself in the VA hospital to get sober,” Leech said.

Despite his efforts, Leech faced divorce after leaving the VA hospital. He sought a fresh start and moved to Florida to live with his half-sister in Tampa.

“In 2001, I bought a flip house, and that was my personal business,” Leech said, “but then the housing industry went in 2010, and so did my business.”

At the time, he still had his truck, motorcycle, and house. But after a series of challenges, he lost his sobriety.

“I tried to stop,” he said.

As financial struggles mounted, Leech was forced to sell his house due to tax fees. His situation worsened, leading to heavier drug use. He later served time in prison in Lake Butler, Florida. When he was released in January, he had nothing left.

“…It was my first ever time being homeless, and I had no place to go back to,” Leech said.

Leech no longer had his trailer and all the things he owned because he couldn't pay for the space and while in prison everything was stripped from him.

“I come out of prison with only the clothes on my back, and here I sit…I'm looking forward not backwards,” he said.

Leech turned to Grace Marketplace in January not just for housing but to rebuild his life, starting with sobriety, since the shelter has a zero-tolerance policy for drugs.

“I want to try and reclaim my relationship with my daughter that I haven't seen in 10 years,” Leech said. “I have grandchildren I don't even know. I want to meet them and take them fishing.”

Reflecting on his journey, he expressed gratitude for the support he’s found at Grace.

“Grace does a lot for you…I am thankful for there's people here like this that do this for you,” he said.

As Thomas looks ahead to his tenure, he wants to lay the groundwork for continuing to work alongside his colleagues to make sure programs continue to be funded to service people like Leech.

“I’ve always said that our team (members) are the true heroes in this work,” Thomas said. “Being able to see their compassion, empathy and ability to respect our guests … it’s inspiring.”