The Point, Jan. 28, 2025: Title IX investigation against Florida coach dropped

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Alan Youngblood/AP / FR171761 AP Florida head coach Todd Golden reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

• Associated Press: Florida coach Todd Golden cleared in Title IX investigation regarding stalking allegations. "The University of Florida has cleared men's basketball coach Todd Golden following a four-month Title IX investigation into allegations of sexual exploitation, sexual harassment and stalking."

• WUFT News: ‘I called it Hell’s Highway’: US 301 bypass reduced Starke traffic, leads in county car crashes. "When U.S. Alternate 301 in Starke was built in 2019, business owners thought it would drive away all their customers. But five years later, the Starke Truck Route, which locals call the bypass, hasn’t ruined local businesses as expected. Instead, it’s caused a different problem – traffic accidents."

• WUFT News: Gainesville observes International Holocaust Remembrance Day. "International Holocaust Remembrance Day resonated differently than observances of years before among the Gainesville Jewish community on Monday. It came with a mixture of unease and optimism as antisemitism is on the rise and a ceasefire deal is happening in Israel."

• Gainesville Sun ($): Gainesville's $11M grant for EV charging stations in limbo after Trump executive order. "As a result, city of Gainesville Transportation Director Jesus Gomez said any further action on the grant award will be placed on hold for 90 days pending clarification."

• WCJB: New Safe Haven Baby Box opens at Marion County Fire Rescue 60. "The newest baby box in North Central Florida opened on Monday offering a safe place for mothers to surrender their infants anonymously."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Celebration leadership summit, Friday, April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

• Associated Press: Florida Republicans defy DeSantis to push their own immigration bill. "In a stunning rebuke to DeSantis, who was once floated as the Republican successor to President Donald Trump, Florida lawmakers on Monday gaveled in a special session called by the governor to help carry out Trump's aggressive immigration agenda — and then within minutes gaveled out again, summarily tossing out the governor's proposals."

• Associated Press: What to know about Tuesday's US House primaries to replace Matt Gaetz and Mike Waltz. "A slate of congressional hopefuls are vying to win their Florida primaries in special elections to replace two high-profile House Republicans. Holding onto the reliably conservative seats could maintain the Republicans’ narrow House majority as they try to approve President Donald Trump’s agenda."

• WLRN-Miami: Trump wants to take back the Panama Canal. Can he do it? "President Donald Trump cannot take the Panama Canal — at least not legally — as he would be violating every single treaty that the U.S. has come into with Panama since 1945, international law and national security experts told WLRN."

• News Service of Florida: Utility regulators urged to approve Tampa Electric and Duke bill increases for storm costs. "Florida utility regulators next week could approve proposals by Duke Energy Florida and Tampa Electric Co. to collect more than $1.55 billion from customers to cover hurricane-related costs and replenish storm reserves."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: A labor trafficking survivor now works to free others. "Now Jain serves on the National Human Trafficking Advisory Council and works with Tallahassee’s Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center, hoping to free others. To mark National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Jain shared his story with WFSU."

• Miami Herald: Miami-Dade’s newest chief resilience officer arrested weekend before his first day. "Miami-Dade County court records show Curtis Osceola, formerly the chief of staff for the Miccosukee Tribe, was arrested and booked Friday evening, around 6 p.m., and released Saturday morning. He was charged with battery and resisting an officer without violence."

• WGCU-Fort Myers: FGCU efforts helping to shield vanishing Southwest Florida coast. "Rising sea levels paired with more frequent and powerful storms have turned what was once an escape to paradise into a glimpse of a harsh reality for locals and researchers alike. However, a team of researchers from Florida Gulf Coast University is working to address this challenge with a unique solution."

From NPR News

• National: Afghans who helped the U.S. are in dangerous limbo after Trump's order on refugees

• National: USAID officials put on leave for allegedly not abiding by executive order

• Health: The FDA pulls key DEI initiative for cancer studies from its website

• National: Trump wants to label drug cartels terrorist organizations. Here's what that means in practice

• Politics: A White House order claims to end 'censorship.' What does that mean?

• Law: Oath Keepers founder no longer banned from D.C., U.S. Capitol

• Business: U.S. stock markets tumble as investors worry about DeepSeek

• Animals: The last of the escaped South Carolina lab monkeys have been recovered

• Science: How did the newt cross the road? With the help of the Chileno Valley Newt Brigade!

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.