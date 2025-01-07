The Point, Jan. 7th, 2025: Civilian police oversight in Florida crumbles following new law

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Gainesville is one of only a handful of cities across Florida that is still operating civilian police oversight boards after a new state law blocked outside civilian review boards from performing oversight in misconduct investigations, moved civilian panels under the control of Florida police chiefs and sheriffs, and required that at least one panelist must be a retired law enforcement officer.

• WUFT News: Civilian police oversight in Florida crumbles after new law kicks in. "At least 15 civilian review boards across Florida, which review investigations of potential law enforcement misconduct after they’re completed, have dissolved or temporarily ceased operations after a new law targeting the panels took effect."

• The Alligator: Judge rules Gainesville man had probable cause in federal stalking charges. "After reviewing items from Google search inquiries and a handwritten 'goodbye letter' at a hearing Monday, United States assistant attorney Adam Hapner said there was probable cause a Gainesville man was guilty of cyberstalking. Magistrate judge Midori A. Lowry agreed, and said the government provided probable cause Pemberton had committed an act of cyberstalking."

• The Alligator: Gainesville City Commission swears in new and returning commissioners. "Both Desmon Duncan-Walker and Cynthia Moore Chestnut were reelected to the commission for four additional years, while James Ingle was elected for his first term, to a seat left formerly filled by Reina Saco."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Governor Ron DeSantis appoints two to the FAMU Board of Trustees. "The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees is changing shape with the appointment of a new member and the return of another. Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Emery Gainey and TaShaunda 'Nicole' Washington to the 13-member governing board last Monday."

• WUFT News: A junction for music: Alachua music store hangs on amid the industry’s national decline. "Barrows, a luthier – that’s a maker of stringed instruments – opened the shop to keep busy during retirement. But in the nearly two decades since, he said, it’s become a passion project and his version of heaven. 'It’s good for the community, it’s good for the soul, it’s good for the people,' Barrows said. 'Music is good all the way around.'"

• WCJB: UF Presidential search committee begins listening sessions. "In December, the UF Board of Trustees hired an executive search firm to support their presidential search committee. The zoom sessions run until next week, and each day is assigned to alumni, students, the community, faculty, or staff."

Around the state

Citrus greening causes namesake splotches on fruit, seen here in the UF/IFAS Horticultural Sciences Research Grove. (Abigail Hasebroock/WUFT News)

• WUSF-Tampa: A major Florida grower is exiting the citrus business. "Pointing to Florida’s decades-long fight with deadly citrus greening disease and damage from hurricanes, a major grower Monday announced it will “wind down” citrus operations and focus on more-profitable uses of its land. Fort Myers-based Alico Inc. said it will not spend additional money on citrus operations after the current crop is harvested."

• WFLA-Tampa: Florida hurricane victims say there’s ‘no place to go’ as FEMA hotel help expires soon. "Flinn’s hotel fees were covered by the FEMA Temporary Sheltering Assistance Program, but her 90-day stay is about to expire next week. 'FEMA is kicking us out on the 14th and all of us here, at least 92 units, have no place to go,' Flinn said. 'What are we supposed to do?'"

• WFTS-Tampa: Florida strawberry, citrus growers prepare for freezing temperatures. "They can burn strawberry plants, especially the more fragile flowers, which produce berries. Vice President of Parkesdale Farms, Matt Parke, said that future berry is what he and his team are trying to protect."

• WUSF-Tampa: Environmentalists applaud Biden's decision to ban oil drilling off Florida's Gulf coast. "You won't see any oil derricks soon sprouting from Florida's Gulf coast. That's because President Biden has made oil and gas drilling there off-limits, making what had been a temporary ban in some places permanent. Drilling for oil and gas had already been banned in much of the Gulf off the coast of Florida, but that would have expired in certain areas in 2032."

• WLRN-Miami: Tap Tap Tours shines a light on the legacy of Miami’s historic Black community. "Established in 2018 by Haitian immigrant Jean Dondy Cidelca, Tap Tap Tours offers an immersive experience that connects visitors to Miami's deep cultural roots and highlights often-overlooked neighborhoods. Overtown, Miami’s historic Black community, is a key focus of the tour, allowing people to experience history on the ground level."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Gadsden County’s Tonjii Wiggins-McGriff becomes the county’s first Black tax collector. "In front of a jam-packed audience, Wiggins-McGriff took office Friday morning at the Gadsden County Courthouse. Wiggins-McGriff became not only the first African American to hold the position, but the first woman in the county to do so."

• Spectrum News: Citrus County Blessings has helped feed students, families for 15 years. "The pantry serves five primary schools — assisting more than 900 students. That’s made possible thanks to the 400 volunteers who help out every month, including volunteers like Debbie Greenbaum, a former teacher."

From NPR News

• Law: Rudy Giuliani is held in contempt of court in $148 million defamation case

• Business: U.S. Steel sues to salvage its sale to Japan's Nippon Steel

• National: Jimmy Carter's funeral services begin in Washington, D.C., today

• National: It will now cost up to $9 to drive into New York City

• World: Canada's Justin Trudeau to resign as party leader and prime minister

• Middle East: Syria's interim government faces a new, serious challenge — bread lines

• World: Growing number of Colombians are fighting — and dying — in conflicts around the world

• World: 32 dolphins have died since an oil spill near southern Russia, experts say

Sofia Zarran curated today's edition of The Point.