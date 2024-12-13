The Point, Dec. 13, 2024: Political polls underestimated Trump's support again

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Nearly all the mainstream polls projected Trump easily winning Florida over Vice President Kamala Harris, by an average of 8%. He actually won by just over 13%. (File photo: Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)

• Fresh Take Florida: For third straight election, political polls underestimated Trump’s support. "This year's political polls in Florida accurately predicted President-elect Donald Trump winning the White House but by tighter margins than he actually did. For other races here, polls were less reliable, including some incorrectly predicting passage of amendments for recreational marijuana and abortion rights."

• WUFT News: Volunteers shine as the unsung heroes of high school football. "From setting up and working concession stands and selling tickets to keeping game statistics and organizing team meals, volunteers fill vital roles that often go unnoticed, but are critical. In the playoffs, when the pressure is at its peak, their contributions become even more essential."

• WUFT News: Thrifting inspires Gainesville shoppers to practice sustainability. "In Gainesville, sustainable fashion is gaining momentum as second hand stores lead the charge in offering eco-conscious shoppers a chance to reduce waste, embrace unique styles and save money– all while supporting a greener future."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Gainesville police resolve 7-hour standoff on NE 10th Drive. "Gainesville police officers arrested a man who fired shots at Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) workers that led to a seven-hour standoff on Wednesday at 2917 NE 10th Dr."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Ohio man receives 30-year sentence for threatening Alachua County judge. "Miller mailed a letter in November 2022 to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) where he threatened to kill a judge of the Eighth Judicial Circuit of Florida and to rape the judge’s wife and daughter. A federal grand jury indicted Miller for transmitting a threat in interstate commerce and using U.S. mail to transmit the threat."

• Ocala Star-Banner ($): Marion County Public Schools: Rookie Teacher of the Year, finalists for Teacher of the Year. "On Dec. 11, the annual caravan of school officials traveled to schools throughout Marion County bestowing honors on local teachers and district employees."

Around the state

A woman who is in the country illegally plays with her 2-year-old daughter, who was born in the United States but was denied a birth certificate and was fighting that decision in the courts, in Sullivan City, Texas in 2015. (Eric Gay/AP)

• PolitiFact FL: Trump is vowing to overturn birthright citizenship. Can he do it? "Legal experts say it’s possible, but they add that the quest to overturn birthright citizenship would face high hurdles, even for a Supreme Court that has sided with Trump on other issues."

• WLRN-Miami: Could captive breeding save this vanishing Everglades bird? "Added to the endangered species list in 1967, the sparrow population hovered near 7,000 in the 1980s at just six locations in Everglades National Park. Its survival was considered a feathery measure of Everglades health. But by last year, the population had plummeted to the lowest on record, Reynolds said."

• Central Florida Public Media: Florida’s travelers brought 4x the amount of dengue experts expected in 2024. "Florida has 74 locally transmitted cases for the year; two of those cases were in Orange County. They were the first two cases of the mosquito-borne disease documented in about 100 years. The county also observed about 45 travel-associated cases."

• The Miami Times: Natives of historically Black West Grove demand action for 'Old Smokey' soil contamination. "Though the Old Smokey incinerator was demolished 54 years ago, West Coconut Grove residents say they’ve been dealing with its impacts their whole lives. They’re now demanding action from the City of Miami for what they refer to as a 'public health crisis' caused by toxic contamination left behind by the old waste facility."

• Central Florida Public Media: Florida will spend $15 million to build searchable database of classroom materials. "It will allow K-12 teachers to upload materials to the site. Parents, residents and state officials can then search and review for compliance with state laws like HB 1069, which restricts sexually and age-inappropriate content."

• Associated Press: The sex abuse trial for Rays' Wander Franco has been postponed until June. "A judge in the Dominican Republic granted the delay at the request of prosecutors who said several key witnesses were absent."

• Central Florida Public Media: Florida wildlife officials to consider bear hunt in 2025. "Although there are no current changes to Florida’s Black Bear Management Plan, officials Wednesday were directed to provide bear hunt proposals by May of next year. The deadline allows the FWC time to update data on the number of bears in Florida before making a decision."



