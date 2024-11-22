The Point, Nov. 22, 2024: Pam Bondi nominated as next U.S. attorney general

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Today's Florida stories

• NPR News: Trump names former Florida AG Pam Bondi as his new pick for U.S. attorney general. "President-elect Donald Trump has named Pam Bondi, a former attorney general of Florida, as his next pick for U.S. attorney general. Bondi, who served as Florida's top prosecutor from 2011 to 2019, is a longtime ally of Trump's and was one of his lawyers during his first impeachment trial."

• POLITICO: Matt Gaetz won’t be the next attorney general. Will he go back to the Hill? "One thing’s clear: He can’t come back for this Congress. But if Gaetz would like to return to Capitol Hill in January and serve in the seat his Florida constituents elected him to in November, the Hill seems prepared to punt that decision to (Gov. Ron) DeSantis and Florida’s secretary of state, Cord Byrd."

• WUSF-Tampa: The deal to keep the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Pete is likely dead. "It was essentially buried after St. Petersburg city council members delayed a vote on allocating bonds for the new stadium — and nixed paying for a new roof for storm-damaged Tropicana Field."

• The Alligator: Gainesville bans sleeping and camping in public. "At the Gainesville City Commission meeting Thursday, commissioners grudgingly accepted an ordinance that would prohibit people from camping and sleeping on public premises. This ordinance comes as a result of HB 1365, a bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that prohibits counties and municipalities from allowing camping or sleeping on public property without proper certification."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Chief Moya sworn in, pinned at Gainesville City Hall. "Gainesville Police Chief Nelson Moya was sworn into office on Thursday evening at City Hall, with a packed room of law enforcement representatives to lend their support."

• WUFT News: Trucker accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting woman released to home arrest; defense claims it has ‘exculpatory evidence.’ "Alachua County Circuit Judge Phillip A. Pena unexpectedly ordered George Edward Tyler Jackson, 46, freed without bond this month pending his upcoming trial after Jackson spent 539 days in jail in the case. He has pleaded not guilty to a felony kidnapping charge, after prosecutors dropped felony charges of sexual assault and false imprisonment. His trial is expected to begin in Gainesville in January."

• Associated Press: New Florida lawmakers may test Gov. DeSantis' influence. "Florida’s incoming legislative leaders formally took their oaths of office Tuesday, ceremonially marking the start of the final two years of DeSantis’ second term at the helm of unified GOP control."

• WGCU-Fort Myers: Competition for land forces Florida agriculture to innovate. "In a time when land prices are at a premium, what does the future hold? A search for answers compelled Professor Fritz Roka of Florida Gulf Coast University to conduct an 18-month-long study."

• Central Florida Public Media: Central Florida couple making return to space. "Winter Park residents Sharon and Marc Hagle will board Blue Origin’s New Shepard space capsule at the commercial space company's launch facility in West Texas. The NS-28 mission’s launch window opens at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning."

From NPR News

• Health: He was stuck in a hospital for 8 months. How states can fail people with disabilities

• World: Putin says Russia tested a new intermediate-range ballistic missile on Ukraine

• Politics: The DNC is looking for a new leader after the party's stinging loss in 2024

• Politics: Police report gives details, timeline of the sexual assault claim against Pete Hegseth

• Science: Foreign nationals propel U.S. science. Visa limits under Trump could change that

Ethan Magoc curated today's edition of The Point.