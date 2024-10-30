The Point, Oct. 30, 2024: At least 10 Democratic candidates live outside their districts

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Sam Thomas/Sam Thomas The Florida Historic Capitol Museum and State Capitol across the street from the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial in Tallahassee, Fla. (Sam Thomas/Fresh Take Florida)

• Fresh Take Florida: Democrats fielded candidates for every legislative seat; some live hundreds of miles from districts where they're running. "In at least eight House races and two Senate races statewide those Democratic candidates don't live in the legislative districts where they are running, according to recent voter registrations, candidate filings and other government records. In some cases, they live hundreds of miles away from the voters they are courting, and many have struggled to raise enough money to compete credibly against Republicans."

• WUFT News: Mother of toddler who fatally shot himself sentenced to 10 years in prison. "Carter’s child, three-year-old Ja’Kobe Ferguson, died in August 2022 from an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. He had been playing with one of his father’s unsecured firearms, stored inside a couch’s console, at home when it went off."

• WUFT News: Judge sentences drug dealer to 5 years in prison in fatal overdose of sheriff candidate’s son. "Scott’s family was not present at Tuesday’s plea hearing, which took place exactly one week before Election Day when candidates are at their busiest. There hasn’t been a Republican elected sheriff in Alachua County – one of Florida’s most reliably Democratic strongholds – in two decades."

• WUFT News: Hernando County announces aerial mosquito spraying after Hurricane Milton. "Sandra Fisher-Grainger, mosquito control director for the county, said of the seven chicken coops the county keeps, six of them have tested positive for mosquito-borne arboviruses such as West Nile Virus or St Louis encephalitis. Four of these coops are within the range of the spray."

• WUFT News: ‘Your dog just bit my dog’: Gainesville dog attacks prompt questions about pet owners’ responsibilities. "Almost a month ago, Kurry Mullen reported to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office that his dog had been attacked by another dog at a Gainesville dog park. Now, the park’s owner has just under 30 days to respond to a 'notice of proof of insurance' from Mullen’s attorney, said Mullen."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Gainesville Police arrest man inside Black church, city manager responds. "Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers arrested Anthony Lee Gainey, Jr., 33, on Sunday inside Gainesville Christian Center during their worship, causing parishioners to call for the officers to leave and officers asking them to back up."

• WCJB: GRU Authority referendum left off sample ballots sent to Gainesville residents. "Elections office officials sent many different versions of the sample ballots based on the precinct they were assigned to, but an error occurred leaving the GRU referendum omitted from some ballots. Officials note the error only occurred on sample ballots, not official ballots."

• The Alligator: UF presidential search committee announced. "Five are UF faculty members, two are members of the Florida Board of Governors and three are members of the UF Board of Trustees. There is one student body representative."

Around the state

Presidential campaign advertising is way down in Florida in 2024, including targeted digital advertising. (AP/AP)

• WLRN-Miami: Something has been missing in Florida this presidential election year. "If one needed any more evidence that Florida has lost its swing state status for presidential politics, look no further than the collapse of presidential candidate ad spending in the Sunshine State."

• Associated Press: Judge continues to block Florida officials from threatening TV stations over abortion ads. "U.S. District Judge Mark Walker extended a temporary restraining order, siding with Floridians Defending Freedom, the group that created the ads promoting the ballot question that would add abortion rights to the state constitution if it passes Nov. 5."

• Central Florida Public Media: Energy bills are costing Central Floridians, especially seniors on fixed incomes. "Hotter Florida days, along with rate hikes, have contributed to an increase in costs that some Central Florida seniors on a fixed income are struggling to pay for. Croom said that’s part of a larger conversation about energy inequality."

• Miami Herald: New Florida tourist thrill: Hunt, and maybe catch, a python. ‘No experience necessary’. "On their Florida vacations, Rob Wessels and his family have pursued an array of typical outings — deep-sea fishing, a stroll at the farmers market, tanning at the pool and beach. On the most recent visit in July, the Ohio family tried a whole new tourist adventure: They went on a guided python hunt."

• WUSF-Tampa: Two brothers in Tampa share their experience growing up undocumented. "Diego and Leo Dulanto Falcon don’t remember much about Peru. Leo was eight and Diego was four when their parents brought them to the U.S. in search of a better life. Leo, being older, had a few fleeting memories of gatherings with their extended family and attending church. But, one day, his parents told him to say goodbye to his friends."

• Reveal: These maternity homes offer sanctuary, but it can feel oppressive. "In many parts of Florida, where housing costs are soaring and lawmakers have sharply curtailed abortion access, pregnant women and teens who need a safe, stable place to live are increasingly turning to one of their few options: charity-run maternity homes."

• Central Florida Public Media: Here’s how wetlands help control flooding in Central Florida. "Clearly, Lake Jesup in Seminole County is a lake. But it’s also a watershed, made up of dozens of different sources of water all ultimately feeding into the lake: like rivers, ditches, canals and other lakes."

From NPR News

