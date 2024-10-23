The Point, Oct. 23, 2024: Father of toddler who fatally shot himself sentenced to 15 years in prison

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WUFT News: Father of toddler who fatally shot himself sentenced to 15 years in prison. "Ledrick Lataurus Ferguson, whose three-year-old son died in August 2022 while playing with his father’s unsecured firearm, was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday morning."

• WUFT News: As early voting gets underway, Republicans across Florida quickly surpass Democratic turnout. "Heading into Monday, Democrats were outperforming Republicans in 66 of Florida’s 67 counties, with a roughly 6% lead in turnout, ahead by about 65,500 mail ballots. The GOP flipped the turnout margin by day’s end and was extending its lead Tuesday."

• WUFT News: Hurricane season causes influx of animals at North Central Florida Humane Society. "After two back-to-back hurricanes, the Humane Society is relying on the community to help care for the more than 140 animals it took in after hurricane damage forced smaller animal shelters and kennels to close and relocate their animals."

• Mainstreet Daily News: The Village at Gainesville resident shares ‘joy of woodworking.' "What began as only a few sales annually quickly became four woodworkers producing over 400 items to sell at multiple on and off-campus sites per year."

• The Alligator: FEMA canvasses Alachua County for Hurricane Helene damage. "Alachua County said FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams will canvass the area to assess Helene's damage. DSA will visit communities designated as federal disaster areas to guide residents through the FEMA relief application process."

• WCJB: Superintendent for Columbia County Schools steps down. "Longtime Fort White principal Keith Couey will become superintendent next month."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

• WFSU-Tallahassee: DeSantis is urging Floridians to vote down Amendment 4. "The 'Right to Abortion Initiative,' is on November’s ballot and would enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution. Right now, Florida law bans most abortions after six weeks."

• News Service of Florida: Federal appeals court weighs a Florida gun law. "The law bars people under age 21 from buying rifles and other long guns."

• WGCU-Fort Myers: FWC encourages residents to follow these tips as Florida black bears increase their activity. "Bears start consuming more calories in the fall, so residents may see an increase in animal activity."

• WGCU-Fort Myers: Bat maternity season over, it's OK to kick them out. "During bat maternity season, it is illegal to block bats from their roosts to prevent flightless young from being trapped inside structures."

From NPR News

• National: 5 people are dead and a teenager is in custody after a shooting in Washington state

• Politics: U.S. intel officials say Russia is behind attempts to smear Tim Walz

• Health: 1 dead, dozens sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders

• National: Former Abercrombie CEO Mike Jeffries is arrested in federal sex trafficking case

• Law: Rudy Giuliani ordered to turn over NYC apartment, 26 watches to Georgia election workers

• Health: A divided country agrees: The election is stressing everyone out

• Politics: Pennsylvania election results may take days to count. And, ACLU fighting Louisiana law

• Media: Olivia Nuzzi and 'New York Magazine' have split over her relationship with RFK Jr.

Aileyahu Shanes curated today's edition of The Point.