The Point, Oct. 14, 2024: Florida seniors find it hard to bounce back from two consecutive hurricanes

The stories near you

• WUFT News: President Biden announces $47M in federal funds for Gainesville Regional Utilities. "Gainesville Regional Utilities will receive half of that funding, with $47 million to assist with storm hardening and tools to more quickly reconnect power during outages. The utility and its customers were most impacted during Hurricane Helene in late September. Tropical storm-force wind gusts helped to disable power for over 67,000 of its 100,000 customers. It took a week for the utility to restore power to each of them."

A street in Saint Armands is scattered with debris in Sarasota, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024, Oct. 11, 2024, following Hurricane Milton. During Hurricane Helene, storm surge flooded the tiny island community. (Kylie Williams/WUFT News)

• Fresh Take Florida: ‘Nowhere else to go’: Florida seniors struggle to recover from back-to-back hurricanes. "Bowers, 85, chose to stay in her Bradenton duplex during Hurricane Milton, which roared through her retirement community Wednesday night with winds over 100 mph. As she sat in her bathroom with food, water and her tabby cat, Sadie, Bowers wished she had heeded the evacuation orders. 'It was just like a train coming through,' she said."

• Gainesville Sun ($): Hurricane Milton: DeSantis directs 2,800 workers to do debris removal for 90 days. "The state of Florida is directing a 2,800-strong workforce to work around the clock to remove debris after President Joe Biden agreed to reimburse Florida 100% of the costs of whatever work is completed over the next 90 days."

• Ocala Star-Banner ($): Where do I take Hurricane Milton storm debris in Ocala and Marion County? "Now that Hurricane Milton has passed, Marion County officials have announced the process and schedule for disposal of storm debris and garbage."

• Mainstreet Daily News: P.K. Yonge receives Advanced Placement Platinum Distinction. "The College Board recognized P.K. Yonge on the AP School Honor Roll, which acknowledges schools whose AP programs are delivering results for students and whose programs are broadening access, according to the press release. Schools can earn recognition annually based on criteria that provide opportunities for students to earn college credit, reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture and maximize college readiness."

Around the state

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell led the federal response to Hurricane Milton at the Florida Division of Emergency Management Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee on Thursday. FEMA announced a Major Disaster Declaration on Saturday. (Daniel Lyon/FEMA)

• Central Florida Public Media: Biden approves Major Disaster Declaration for Milton, freeing FEMA funds for people in Central Florida. '"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,' the Saturday's announcement states."

• WTSP-Tampa: Walmart stores around Tampa Bay offering laundry, showers, supplies after Milton. "Walmart officials say they are working with nonprofits and suppliers to deliver resources such as free meals, Wi-Fi hotspots, charging stations, laundry and shower services."

• WUSF-Tampa: How does fuel get to Florida? It's a challenge, shipping CEO says. "The gas is flowing again after the Coast Guard shut down Port Tampa Bay for safety reasons last Monday ahead of Hurricane Milton. Overseas Shipholding Group CEO Sam Norton said his company and other maritime carriers will be delivering more than 100 million gallons of fuel to ports in Florida in the next week or so."

• Miami Herald ($): Florida therapy dog comes out of retirement to help Hurricane Milton recovery efforts. "After the tornadoes hit Vero Beach, Olivia was trying to figure out a way that her family could help residents. There were plenty of people delivering food, water and other supplies, so she decided to take Ben out for a walk so people struggling with Milton’s aftermath could have a few minutes to cheer up while petting him."

• WUSF-Tampa: 'It's discomforting': Back-to-back hurricanes are taking a toll on the Sunshine State. "A weariness is settling in Florida after three hurricanes have hit the state so far this year: Debby in August, Helene last month, and now Milton. The Category 3 storm made landfall Wednesday night near Siesta Key with 120 mph winds and a storm surge that even larger cities couldn’t withstand."

• WLRN-Miami: With Amendment 3, will Florida follow other states in 'righting wrongs' of past drug policy? "Florida’s state economists project legal recreational marijuana sales could generate up to $430 million a year in local and state tax revenues, if voters approve Amendment 3 on November’s ballot. That's enough money to 'right past wrongs,' according to some supporters of the measure, who want to see social equity programs implemented alongside the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults 21 years or older."

From NPR News

Krista Jensen curated today's edition of The Point.