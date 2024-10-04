The Point, Oct. 4, 2024: Hurricane season check in

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WUFT News: Hurricane season check in, how are we doing with 2 months left? "Debby left a trail of destruction across Florida, Georgia and parts of the Carolinas. But now, with Hurricane Helene's deadly and devastating rampage across the Southeast last week, any hope of a quiet hurricane season for the U.S. has been obliterated."

• WUFT News: Steinhatchee’s recovery ‘an extraordinary effort’, says House Speaker Mike Johnson. "A week after Hurricane Helene slammed Florida’s Big Bend with a 10-foot storm surge and 140 mph winds, boats lay balanced on their sides and silt lined the street. The coastal town of Steinhatchee, population 500, shows progress, though."

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack (left), House Speaker Mike Johnson (center) and U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn visited Steinhatchee on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)

• WFSU-Tallahassee: President Biden visits Keaton Beach to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Helene. "While in Perry, the United States Secret Service (USSS) escorted Biden to the coastal neighborhood of Keaton Beach. There, families and local officials, were lined up in front of torn down homes and businesses, awaiting to catch a glimpse of the president."

• WUFT News: Bogus social media threats are costing Levy County taxpayers and their children’s schooling. "Four known threats, all originating on social media within the span of a few days and all deemed non-credible, caused panic among parents. They raced to take their children out of school, some of them permanently."

•Mainstreet Daily News: Gas prices dip despite Hurricane Helene, threats of war. "Hurricane Helene’s devastation coupled with threats of war didn’t affect the price of gas from falling over the past week in the Gainesville area or nationwide."

• The Alligator: Santa Fe students discuss new program guaranteeing transfer admissions into UF. "Santa Fe College students now have guaranteed transfer admissions into UF through a new program established this year."

• WUFT News: Ocala philanthropists take on renovation of the Marion Hotel, a catalyst for history. "The Marion Hotel is one piece in a larger vision to connect and redevelop Ocala’s core."

Around the state

• Associated Press: FEMA may not have enough funding to last through hurricane season. "The agency is being stretched as it works with states to assess damage from Hurricane Helene and delivers meals, water, generators and other critical supplies."

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, during a briefing at the White House in Washington. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

• Politico: Port strike deal ends no-win dilemma for Democrats. "A dockworkers strike that threatened the U.S. supply chain weeks before an election is over just days after it began — a resolution that White House officials credited to weeks of quiet engagement with both sides, punctuated by President Joe Biden’s public efforts to heighten the pressure on shipping companies to reach a deal."

• News Service of Florida: DeSantis signs an executive order on election changes in counties impacted by Hurricane Helene. "DeSantis’ order allows supervisors of elections in heavily damaged areas to make changes to early voting sites and to set up consolidated voting centers where people can cast ballots."

• FOX 35-Orlando: Future Milton? Chances improve for disturbance over Gulf of Mexico with impacts to Florida. "There’s a growing chance for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico. If a new system forms, it will be named Milton."

• WFLA-Tampa: Advocates: Public camping ban could hurt victims displaced by Hurricane Helene. "FEMA offers housing help, and the state is offering travel trailers to help people recover as they rebuild or find a new home. Steve Berg with the National Alliance to End Homelessness said he fears that’s not enough with the current price tag for repairs, insurance, houses, and rent."

From NPR News

• Race: Jury in Memphis convicts ex-officers on some charges in beating death of Tyre Nichols

• National: Social Security is expected to run out. What does the future hold?

• Politics: Driven by Republicans, most Americans are concerned about fraud in the 2024 election

• Politics: Wisconsin's vote is vital to the presidency. What are residents there looking for?

• Politics: A look at elections for state legislatures — and why they matter

• Health: North Carolina communities hit hard by Helene need food, water and medicines

• Law: Garth Brooks is accused of rape and sexual assault in a lawsuit

