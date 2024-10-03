The Point, Oct. 3, 2024: Woman shot near UF says it was an accident

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WUFT News: Woman shot near UF campus says shooting was an accident. "Weeks after being shot in the lower stomach across the street from the University of Florida, Hannah Hanlon doesn’t blame the man who shot her."

• WUFT News: ‘Get the heck out of there’: Out-of-state students navigated Florida hurricane far from home. "In the week after Hurricane Helene, interviews with out-of-state college students across Florida show how little prepared they were for a storm like Hurricane Helene."

A truck treads the water in Suwannee, Fla., as seen from the air Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as a Category 4 storm Thursday night. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)

• Florida Storms: Florida ramps up resource distribution to help Helene victims. "As cleanup efforts continue around the State, Helene victims are starting to gain some forward momentum in recovery efforts."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County voters to decide on 6 state, several local ballot initiatives. "Here’s a roundup of every ballot initiative, or referendum, Alachua County voters might see in November and what the questions are asking."

• The Alligator: Discount stores dot the city. Does Gainesville still need them? "In East Gainesville, where most people are closer to a dollar store than a Publix, Davis said discount retailers have pushed grocery chains out of the market, creating food deserts — places where access to nutritious food is scarce."

• Gainesville Sun ($): Speed detection systems could be installed in Alachua County school zones by next spring. "The decision comes after a study, conducted by a group called RedSpeed, found that more than 16,500 drivers exceeded posted speed limits by more than 10 miles per hour across 18 Alachua County school zones during the study that evaluated a 12-hour period in each zone."

Around the state

• News Service of Florida: The case against Florida's Stop WOKE Act could cost the state. "Florida could face paying nearly $750,000 in legal fees for businesses that successfully challenged part of a 2022 law that Gov. Ron DeSantis dubbed the 'Stop WOKE Act.'"

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a news conference about soon-to-be Hurricane Helene on Sept. 25, 2024, at the Tampa Electric Company. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

• Palm Beach Post ($): Judge Cannon sets November trial date for man accused of trying to assassinate Donald Trump. "The federal judge who dismissed the classified documents case against Donald Trump is poised to oversee the trial against the man accused of trying to kill him."

• Central Florida Public Media: Abortion, economy driving some young Central Florida voters to polls. "With the election about a month away, we’ve been talking about the youth vote. Candidates are working to court young people here in Central Florida, but what’s actually driving them to vote?"

• Associated Press: Hospitals mostly rebound after Helene knocked out power and flooded areas. "While hospitals and health care organizations in the Southeast largely stayed open and functioning during Hurricane Helene to provide essential care for their communities, they were not unscathed."

• Associated Press: Prosecutors: Donald Trump ‘resorted to crimes’ after losing 2020 election in failed bid to cling to power. "Trump 'used these lies to inflame and motivate the large and angry crowd of his supporters,' prosecutors wrote."

• News Service of Florida: Trulieve sues Republican Party of Florida for defamation over marijuana amendment. "Florida’s largest medical-marijuana company filed a defamation lawsuit Wednesday accusing the state Republican Party of launching an “intentionally deceptive campaign” to mislead voters about a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana."

From NPR News

• National: Too much presidential politics? State legislatures are also on the ballot

• Weather: Harris and Biden surveyed damage wrought by Hurricane Helene in 2 swing states

• Law: Judge unseals new evidence against Trump in the Jan. 6 election interference case

• World: 'Gates of Gaza' tells the story of a kibbutz before and after Hamas attack

• Health: Many residents of Asheville, N.C., may be without potable water for weeks

• Health: It's harder to pay and travel for abortion care, but support funds are struggling

• World: How Venezuela imploded (update)

