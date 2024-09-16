The Point, Sept. 16, 2024: Man with pot convictions accused of faking marijuana petition signatures

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

A close-up photo of the Cannabis leaf. (Wikimedia Commons/Armando Olivo Martn del Campo)

• Fresh Take Florida: Police: Fake marijuana petition signatures traced to Florida pot convict working on campaign. "The effort – which would have legalized possession of up to one ounce of marijuana – was a precursor to the separate campaign that will put the question about recreational marijuana use on the ballot in November."

• WUFT News: Dixie County schools await federally funded electric bus fleet. "The county received a $9,085,000 rebate in 2022 that will go toward the purchase of 23 brand new electric school buses. The current fleet has 37 diesel buses, but some of them are not operational."

• News Service of Florida: Florida fights a constitutional challenge to a stripper age law brought by Alachua County dancer, club. "Pointing to efforts to curb human trafficking, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office Friday urged a federal judge to toss out a constitutional challenge to a new Florida law that prevents strippers under age 21 from performing in adult-entertainment establishments."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Union County students arrested for school threat. "After an investigation, UCSO deputies apprehended a middle school student and an elementary school student before school on Friday morning."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Curry taps Moya as permanent Gainesville Police Department chief. "Moya stepped into the interim chief role in March following the forced resignation of former Chief Lonnie Scott, who had officially entered the top position in July 2022."

• The Alligator: Doug Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris, makes campaign stop in The Villages. "From high school students to senior citizens, Alachua County community members eagerly waited to hear Emhoff’s speech, holding banners and chanting."

• WCJB: Florida Department of Health issues rabies alert in Marion County. "The Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) issued a rabies alert in Marion County Friday afternoon after learning of a confirmed case of rabies in a cat killed in Citra."

• The Alligator: College rankings explained: Why UF lands where it does. "No longer able to sport the 'Top 5' banners, students and alumni took to social media to question why a top university’s score changed so drastically."

Around the state

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, arrives at Harry Reid International Airport to board a plane after a campaign trip on Saturday in Las Vegas. (Alex Brandon/AP)

• NPR: Trump was targeted in apparent 'attempted assassination,' the FBI says. "According to Bradshaw, a Secret Service agent who was stationed one hole ahead of Trump spotted an AK-style rifle sticking out of a fence at the golf course. The agent "immediately engaged" with the person holding the rifle. That's when the suspect took off in a black Nissan. A spokesperson for the Secret Service said agents opened fire at the individual."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: The DeSantis Administration charges that some Amendment 4 petitions are fraudulent. "He says some of the petitions that were submitted to get the measure on the ballot were fraudulent. But abortion access advocates say the governor’s moves are intended to intimidate and discourage supporters from voting."

• Central Florida Public Media: Dozens rally in support of Florida freshwater springs. "In Northeast Florida and in Central Florida, where Thursday’s rally was held, more than 90% of people get their water from the aquifer, according to the St. Johns River Water Management District."

• USA Today ($): Florida looks to clamp down on noncitizen voters despite outcry that it's a non-issue. "Florida has 13.6 million registered voters. With 144 people found last month to be noncitizens on the rolls, that's about 0.0011%."

• Associated Press: Tech billionaire returns to Earth off Florida after first private spacewalk. "It was the first time SpaceX aimed for a splashdown near the Dry Tortugas, a cluster of islands 70 miles west of Key West."

• USA Today ($): Florida school board pays over $100K to defend ban on book about same-sex penguin pair. "The Escambia County School Board has paid a law firm at least $107,000 to defend its removal of 'And Tango Makes Three' after a federal lawsuit was filed by its authors, according to documentation obtained by the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida through public records requests."

• NPR: Calls grow for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to retire as he sustains another concussion. "Now, Tagovailoa's concussion has prompted a dramatic response by fans and former players alike who have urged him to retire — a reflection of a growing awareness among the American public of the risks of the long-term brain damage that can follow hits to the head. Even a current coach has called for him to retire."



From NPR News

• Health: FDA approves some Apple AirPods to be used as hearing aids

• Science: A landslide linked to climate change ‘rang’ the Earth for 9 days, researchers say

• Law: From Clinton to Trump, how talk about crime has changed since a landmark bill

• World: 2 Paralympic athletes from Congo reported missing after their competitions

• Space: Stranded NASA astronauts say being stuck in space is just part of the job

• Politics: George Washington established the presidency. How much of it would he recognize now?

• Business: Shein and Temu face a big change to how they ship cheap Chinese goods

• National: In Portland, thousands gather to marvel at migrating birds’ nighttime routine

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.