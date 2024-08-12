The Point, August 12, 2024: Gainesville builds its first affordable home under community land trust

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

A for-sale sign sits in the yard of the affordable house on 818 SW 2nd Ave. The home was built as part of the city of Gainesville's community land trust. (Kristin Moorehead/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Gainesville unveils first affordable home built under community land trust. “'This is workforce housing. This is for teachers and bus drivers and firefighters and cops,' Ward said. “It's an opportunity for people who otherwise are shut out of being able to buy a home, to be able to buy a home and contribute to the neighborhood and to the larger community.'”

• Fresh Take Florida: 1 million more: Growing Florida GOP tops Democratic voters in political milestone. "The newest figures – based on up-to-date numbers from county election supervisors – showed 5.33 million active Republican voters, compared to 4.33 million Democrats – a difference of 1,000,024 voters early Sunday."

• Mainstreet Daily News: UF study uses AI to predict cancer patients with chronic pain. "'We want to understand the factors that lead someone from having cancer to having chronic pain and how can we better manage these factors,' said Dr. Lisiane Pruinelli, the senior author of the new study and a professor of family, community, and health systems science in the UF College of Nursing."

• WCJB: Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management establishes new point of distribution. "The National Guard will manage this POD to ensure the water, ice, and ready-to-eat meals are distributed efficiently but say no more tarps are available."

• Mainstreet Daily News: UF/IFAS: LAKEWATCH volunteers celebrate 34 years of water sampling."'It’s a blessing. The natural beauty that we’re able to see…so you have an interest in keeping the lake and water quality good.' LAKEWATCH is a citizen volunteer lake monitoring program that facilitates “hands-on” citizen participation in the management of Florida lakes, estuaries, rivers and springs through monthly monitoring activities."

Around the state

• News4Jax: ‘It’s not safe’: U.S. Highway stands in the way as students in Duval go back to school. "With the first day of school for Duval County on Monday, a new rule is now in effect. Middle and high school students who live within two miles of their school will no longer have a bus to pick them up."

• Health News Florida: Social media bans could deny teenagers mental health help. "In June, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy called for warning labels on social media platforms. The Senate approved the bipartisan Kids Online Safety Act and a companion bill, the Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act, on July 30."

• News4Jax: Duval County elections office warns of fake vote guides, urges voters to do their own research on candidates. "'Now what people are doing is taking the exact same information and putting their own choices on there,” Holland said. “And you don’t know really is it from the source that it says on above?'”

• Spectrum News: Sarasota residents impacted by flood waters from Debby begin massive cleanup. "It may not seem like much. But to the people in one Sarasota community, donated cleaning supplies and basic household goods are the kind of help they’re hoping will assist them with this massive cleanup."

• Miami Herald ($): The potential for deadly botulism spores caused a Broward company to recall fish. "Fish products that might cause botulism got recalled this week by the importing company, based in Pembroke Park."



From NPR News

• National: As a new semester looms, students and colleges brace for more protests

• National: Debby left thousands in the dark, and threats of more flooding

• Politics: Biden says he’s 'not confident' of a peaceful transfer of power if Trump loses

• Science: FDA gives thumbs down to MDMA for now, demanding further research

• National: The final Olympic medal tally puts the U.S. on top in Paris

• Science: The world's oldest solar calendar may have been unearthed in Turkey

Krista Jensen curated today's edition of The Point.