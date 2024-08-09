The Point, Aug. 9, 2024: Alachua County Sheriff candidate lost son to overdose

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Chad Scott Sr. is the leading fundraising candidate among Democrats in the 2024 Alachua County Sheriff race. His son, Chad Scott Jr., died last year from an overdose of illegal methamphetamine. (Photo courtesy of Scott's campaign)

• WUFT News: Candidate for Alachua County Sheriff lost son last year to an overdose, says it hasn’t affected his campaign. "Chad Scott Sr.'s campaign website, which cites drug enforcement as one of his priorities, includes photographs of his daughters but not his deceased son. Scott brushed off questions from a reporter this week about how his son’s passing has influenced his candidacy for sheriff or informed the way he views drug enforcement."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Gainesville pauses residential garbage fee increase, running in deficit. "For the last couple years, the city has operated at a loss for residential garbage pickup and used fund balance to cover, but Singleton said the fund balance will be gone soon as the city pays around $3 million more for the service than in 2019."

• Ocala Star-Banner ($): Stand your ground? Will state charge Ocala man who shot the man who was beating his dog? "An Ocala man accused of beating his neighbor's dog on Aug. 5 was shot by the animal's owner. That man faces three criminal charges, and the shooter might be charged, as well, unless prosecutors determine that this is a stand your ground case."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County seeks better tree protections, no herbicide at West End. "The commissioners also required that renovation of the site not use herbicides and gave County Manager Michele Lieberman final signoff power over $645,000 in projects for West End to allow quick development as the World Masters Athletics Championship approaches."

• WCJB: Columbia County CAD system up and running. "The Lake City Fire and Police Departments are now merged into Columbia County’s dispatch system. This is supposed to cut down on first responders response time."

• Gainesville Sun ($): Alachua County's Westwood Middle School construction and renovations now complete. "Westwood Middle School Principal Daniel Burney, Alachua County Public Schools officials and other dignitaries cut the ribbon Thursday following the completion of construction and renovations to the school."

Around the state

• Central Florida Public Media: Florida universities ordered to review courses for antisemitism. "Staff will use a keyword search on all available online course descriptions and syllabi to find words like, 'Israel, Israeli, Palestine, Palestinian, Middle East, Zionism, Zionist, Judaism, Jewish, or Jew.' If these words come up, courses will be flagged for review by university administrators and professors who teach the content, and materials potentially pulled."

Letters on a fence read "MSD Strong" outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

• Associated Press: Parents of 3 students who died in Parkland massacre, survivor reach large settlement with shooter. "Families of three students murdered during the 2018 massacre at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and a wounded former student have reached multimillion-dollar settlements in a lawsuit against the shooter, though their attorney concedes it is highly unlikely they will ever receive much money."

• WGCU-Fort Myers: Teledoc calls, dental visits offered free for those affected by Debby. "Virtual healthcare company Teladoc Health is offering free telehealth visits for Floridians. Providers can diagnose non-emergency conditions and write prescriptions."

• News Service of Florida: Fight over a Florida social media law reemerges. "After a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month, Florida and tech-industry groups could be poised to resume a legal battle about a 2021 state law aimed at placing restrictions on social media platforms."

• WTSP-Tampa: Sarasota state senator calls for investigation after Debby floods neighborhoods not in flood zones. "In some areas of Sarasota, flooding is so bad, the National Guard is going door to door to check on residents. Others are using boats to offer help in these flooded neighborhoods. In Manatee County, county commissioners took action and voted to extend the state of emergency for another week. This will help free up the resources to respond to the flooding."

• News4Jax: Florida insurance market in best position in nearly a decade, but homeowners in North Florida still paying more. "Recent data released in the State’s Property Insurance Stability Report shows that while the market is stabilizing, homeowners aren’t yet seeing the benefits in their wallets."

• WTSP-Tampa: Florida woman finds WWII-era message in a bottle while cleaning up storm debris. "Storm surge from Hurricane Debby washed debris and litter ashore. Among that trash, a local woman found what could be a piece of history nearly 80 years old."

From NPR News

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.