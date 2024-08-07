The Point, Aug. 7, 2024: What Hurricane Debby left behind in Cedar Key

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Debby's remnants and recovery

• Florida Storms: Florida after Debby: How's the forecast the rest of the week?"We are on the drier side of the storm. This means that Wednesday will not be a complete washout but since Debby will still be close enough there will still be some rain bands effect in Florida. We do not expect significant weather due to these rain bands, but still breezy conditions at times."

• Spectrum News: Cedar Key inn sees damage from Debby after renovating buildings following Idalia. "Last year, the (Faraway Inn) dealt with a lot of damage from Idalia, not only destroying one of their buildings, but bringing in about 9 feet of storm surge, which led to months of work removing mold and other damage before finally reopening their gulf view rooms around Memorial Day."

• WUFT News: Black Creek in Clay County rising faster than predicted, prompting emergency alert. "Monday’s Hurricane Debby brought heavy rains to Clay County, causing water levels in Black Creek to jump more than 15 feet in 24 hours. Tim Devin, the county’s Emergency Management Director, said that the North prong of Black Creek rose two to three feet faster than expected Tuesday morning."

• News4Jax: Columbia County residents get ice, food from community centers; more than 6300 people without power. "Even with the power back on for some people, the supplies are still helpful as the rest of the county is waiting to get their power back on too."

• Central Florida Public Media: Governor DeSantis says school will start on time despite Hurricane Debby. "The first day of school varies by county in Florida, but most will start class on Monday, August 12. The governor said Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie has a plan in place to avoid using schools as shelters for people displaced by flooding in their homes."

• News Service of Florida: DeSantis describes Idalia and Debby as ‘night and day.’ "Debby made landfall Monday morning near Steinhatchee as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. It came after rural Taylor County last August also took the brunt of Idalia, which made landfall in Keaton Beach."

• WFTS-Tampa Bay: 'You don't know what's in that water': Doctor discusses dangers of wading through flood waters. "The bottom line: you don't know how deep or what's in the water, which can be contaminated with bacteria."

• Tampa Bay Times ($): He lived on his boat, his slice of paradise. Then came Hurricane Debby."By Monday evening, many residents along Florida’s Gulf Coast let out a collective exhale; the region had, once again, been spared the worst of a major storm. But the Boca Ciega Bay live-aboards were hit with heartbreak."

Letters with book requests from inmates sit in piles at the Civic Media Center. These three stacks contain every letter Gainesville Books to Prisoners received since May. (Bonny Matejowsky/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Pages of hope: How book donations make a difference in prisoners’ lives."On the first and third Tuesday of every month, dozens of volunteers for Gainesville Books to Prisoners gather at the Civic Media Center to sort, package and mail books to prisoners across Florida. They store their books in a small library tucked behind homemade curtains in the CMC’s hallway. Handmade wooden shelves built into the cramped space display rows of colorful novels. The floor is filled with stacks upon stacks of books, paper bags and packaged orders waiting to be sent."

• Ocala Gazette: Marion County’s school grades are in, see how each scored in 2023-24. "Marion County Public Schools earned an overall grade of a C for the 2023-24 school year, a decline from the previous year when the school district earned a B. The district credited its slightly lower grade to the “more rigorous” grading scale that was adopted fully this year."

• Mainstreet Daily News: GPD charges officer for timesheet manipulation. "According to an Eighth Judicial Circuit complaint obtained by Mainstreet Daily News, GPD confronted Maurquice Miller, 31, about more than 25 instances of time clocked but not worked. Miller was paid approximately $3,222 for the incorrect hours—nearly 120 total—input on his timesheet."

• Politico: Florida university officials ‘allowed themselves to be deceived’ with botched 9-figure donation."The final report detailing the probe, released this week ahead of a board of trustees meeting Thursday, illustrates that top FAMU leaders failed to properly vet the gift and sacrificed 'due diligence' by pushing to announce it during commencement, causing officials to 'overlook and ignore critical red flags.'"

• Palm Beach Post ($): PBSO: Six of nine people killed in county's deadliest crash in years were age 15 or younger. "The crash is the deadliest in recent memory in Palm Beach County, with four dead at the scene and five others at a hospital soon afterward."

• Associated Press: Pitbull Stadium is the new home of FIU football. The artist has bought the naming rights."Florida International announced what could end up as a 10-year agreement on Tuesday with international recording artist, Grammy winner and entrepreneur Armando Christian Pérez — the Miami native better known as Pitbull — to put his name on their on-campus stadium."

