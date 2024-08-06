The Point, Aug. 6, 2024: Tropical Storm Debby causes major flooding in north central Florida

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Tropical Storm Debby

A large sinkhole can be seen on the side of West Newberry Road (SR 26) near the Gilchrist County line. (Photo courtesy of Alachua County)

• WUFT News: Hour by hour: Tropical Storm Debby's landfall and impact. As Tropical Storm Debby made its way across the state, impacts were felt across north central Florida. Click here to read hour-by-hour updates of the storm's effect.

• Florida Storms: Debby moving into Georgia but Florida impacts continue. "As Debby moves northward, it will not be moving quickly. The eye of Debby will linger in South Georgia and drift into South Carolina by midweek. This close proximity to the center of Debby’s circulation will mean that much of the same areas or north and Central Florida that were impacted by Debby Monday, will continue to be targeted by Debby’s outer rain bands Tuesday and possibly Wednesday."

• WCJB: 13-year-old boy killed when tree falls on mobile home due to Hurricane Debby. "According to the Meal Train website, a family friend has started a fundraiser to help the teen’s family get back on their feet."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Tropical Storm Debby: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants Floridians to not become complacent. "The governor said on Monday during an Emergency Operations Center Briefing on Hurricane Debby, that since the storm made landfall, at least four people have died from driving in unsafe road conditions or trees toppling over on homes."

• WUSF-Tampa: Debby's aftermath leaves severe flooding in Sarasota and storm surge along the coast. "Even though it was a tropical storm when it passed the Tampa Bay area in the Gulf of Mexico, Debby had a devastating effect on Sarasota and other parts of the region."

• USA Today ($): Tropical Storm Debby blows $1 million in cocaine onto Florida beach. "A Good Samaritan discovered the drugs, which Briggs said had a street value of over $1 million, and notified authorities. The location of the beach was not specified."

Cox Communications, which has a store in Gainesville at Butler Plaza, is seeing additional competition in the area. (Christopher De Cara/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Alternative internet providers begin to challenge Cox Communications in Gainesville. "Cox Communications has remained the most dominant internet service provider in Gainesville and surrounding areas in Alachua County for decades. According to Cam Johnson, public affairs manager for Cox Communications, the company has been 'providing services to Central Florida for more than 50 years.'"

• Mainstreet Daily News: Early voting in Alachua County starts Tuesday. "According to a press release, the impacts from Hurricane Debby bumped the start date back one day, but early voting will begin at 9 a.m. at eight locations."

• Mainstreet Daily News: City of Alachua launches project to provide internet in neighborhood parks. "The city has installed signage to mark the areas of access and help community members access the service. Users will be required to read and acknowledge a disclaimer outlining permitted use and connection security."

• Central Florida Public Media: Program that provides fresh fruits, veggies in Central Florida schools is expanding. "The program called Fly Beyond provided fresh fruits and vegetables in a farmers-market type setup to more than 50,000 kids and families last school year."

• News Service of Florida: Teachers unions target a Florida pronoun law. "Accusing Florida of 'dangerous political theater,' state and national teachers unions have urged an appeals court to side with a transgender Hillsborough County teacher who challenged a law requiring educators to use pronouns that align with their sex assigned at birth."

• Central Florida Public Media: After cyberattack, OneBlood’s systems are recovering. "It is currently unclear whether donor data has been compromised, however, the investigation is ongoing, said Susan Forbes, vice president of communications at OneBlood."

• WLRN-Miami: 'We need to bring back democracy': Miami podcasters focus on Venezuela's electoral crisis. "Content creator and Miami resident Oswaldo Graziani usually co-hosts a podcast that explains American politics to Venezuelans called Pueblo People. But following the disputed presidential election in Venezuela, he’s turned his attention to his native country’s political and economic crisis and drawn thousands of viewers to his YouTube channel with his co-host Raúl Stolk."



