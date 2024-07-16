The Point, July 15, 2024: Civil liberties group fights suspensions of UF student protestors

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



• WUFT News: Civil liberties group tries to lower suspensions for arrested UF students. "The group is known as the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE. It’s headquartered in Philadelphia and was founded in 1999 with the aim of protecting free speech within higher education."

• Florida Storms: Beryl breaks multiple records including a tornado outbreak, among others."But perhaps Beryl’s most destructive record was that it produced the most tornado warnings in a single July day, 110 warnings in 24 hours. Of those warnings, nearly 50 of them became confirmed tornadoes."

• WUFT News: New NPR podcast traces the history of sex testing in women’s sports. "For over 100 years, women in elite sports have been sex-tested to verify that they’re actually women. A new podcast from NPR’s Embedded and CBC digs into that history and how it affects women’s athletics today."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Letter alleges SFHS baseball coach had inappropriate contact with student. "The letter states that the claimant had previously reported inappropriate behavior to the school administration, and that SFHS failed to document any of the incidents, or prevent further incidents."

• WCJB: Republican, Democratic leaders in Alachua County hold joint press conference after Trump rally shooting. "Following Trump’s assassination attempt at a rally on Saturday, the Alachua County Republican Party and the Alachua County Democratic Party invited the public to attend a conference with both of the county chairmen to condemn political violence and call for civil discourse."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: As Florida's heat law kicks in, feds eye worker heat protections. "A controversial new Florida law went into effect July 1st, barring local governments from requiring businesses to provide heat-exposure protections for workers. At the same time, the Biden administration is moving forward with a proposal that would require those protections for workers across the country."

• NPR: 8 things to know about the drug known as 'gas station heroin.' "Decades before it became known as "gas station heroin," tianeptine was prescribed to treat depression in dozens of countries. Now, U.S. poison control centers are reporting a dramatic spike in cases involving tianeptine — a drug that isn't FDA approved, and one that authorities warn poses overdose and dependency risks."

• The Palm Beach Post: Trump campaign staff memo after rally shooting: Avoid West Palm Beach office. "In the brief memo, obtained by several media organizations, campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles say that the Republican National Convention 'will continue as planned' in Milwaukee this week, but that staff should stay away from campaign offices as locations are assessed and new security measures are implemented."

• The Palm Beach Post: Kamala Harris postpones scheduled visit to Palm Beach County to talk abortion rights. "Vice President Kamala Harris has postponed a trip planned for this week to Palm Beach County to meet with Republican women voters because of Saturday's attempted assassination of Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania, according to a campaign source."

• WLRN-Miami: South Florida lawmakers mark third anniversary of Cuban protests. "'On the anniversary of the July 11 Movement, the people of Cuba rose up spontaneously, throughout the island, to demand one thing — Libertad. Freedom,' said U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Miami, in calling for the release of more than 1,000 political prisoners in Cuba."

